Amy Schumer weds chef in Malibu ceremony

LOS ANGELES: Comedian Amy Schumer has married chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, announcing the nuptials via an Instagram post showing photos of the pair at their secret seaside ceremony.

The "Trainwreck" screenwriter and star, 36, wrote the simple comment "Yup," alongside eight photos of the wedding, including one of the couple holding hands and smiling at each other.

Other photos showed two small black dogs participating in the ceremony and actress Jennifer Lawrence kissing Schumer on the forehead.

The two were married in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, according to People magazine, after dating under the radar for several months.

In a separate Instagram post, Schumer said she did not want any gifts, but urged followers instead to donate to Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that advocates for stricter gun laws. Schumer has called for increased gun control since a gunman in 2015 killed two women at a Lafayette, Louisiana movie house during a screening of "Trainwreck."

She also said she was not pregnant.

Schumer's new husband, Fischer, is the author of "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook," which was inspired by ingredients grown on his family farm on Martha's Vineyard.

Schumer will appear in the upcoming film "I Feel Pretty," about an insecure woman who wakes from a fall believing she is beautiful and capable. It is scheduled to be released in June.

