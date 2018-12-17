Disney sitcom grandfather arrested for allegedly arranging sex with minor

Actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired from the popular Disney Channel show Andi Mack. His alleged target was a 13-year-old teenager.

Actor Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather Henry “Ham” Mack on the Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack, had his contract terminated by Disney following his arrest on suspicion of trying to arrange for sex with a 13-year-old.

Utah media station KSL reported that Westmoreland, 48, was arrested in Salt Lake City, where the show is filmed, on Dec 14.

According to an affidavit, the actor began communicating online with a user he believed was underage "on an internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity”, sent pornographic photos and requested nude photos as well as to engage in sexual acts.

He was arrested when he used a ride-sharing service to pick up the person he believed was a teenager.

"Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” a Disney Channel representative told various media outlets including E! News and Fox News.

Andi Mack follows the titular character and his friends as they navigate school and play. The show’s young stars are aged between 14 and 17.

Westmoreland’s acting career has spanned 20 years and television shows such as Gilmore Girls, Breaking Bad, Scandal and Better Call Saul.