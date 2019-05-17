Andy Lau to perform for four nights in September at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

The Hong Kong Heavenly King will be in town as part of his My Love Andy Lau World Tour – his first concert in Singapore in 10 years.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau will be performing for four nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from September 25 to 28, according to the Singapore Sports Hub events page. The dates are part of his highly-anticipated My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

Tickets for the Singapore leg will be priced between S$168 and S$368. Pre-sale for American Express Centurion and Platinum priority booking will begin on May 30 at 10am and for Experiences priority booking on May 31, 10am. General sales will begin on June 1 at 10am.

The brand new tour kicked off in Hong Kong last December and tickets for all 20 shows were sold out shortly after going on sale. Lau had to cancel several dates because of ill health.

The 57-year-old last performed in Singapore in 2008 for a one-night only concert as part of his Andy Lau Wonderful World Tour.

The upcoming Singapore concerts are expected to replicate the Hong Kong event, with close to 40 containers being shipped in.

