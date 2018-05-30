Angelina Jolie jokes about reprising her role as Maleficent to feed her family

SINGAPORE: When a woman's got to bring home the bacon and feed her family, she has to do what she's got to do. In Angelina Jolie's case, that means dusting off those horns to reprise her role as Maleficent.



It is Jolie's first role in three years since 2015's By The Sea, which she acted in alongside her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The mother of six had joked in a September 2017 interview with Deadline that divorce forced her back into acting.

"I am now the breadwinner for the family, so it's time," she said.

Elle Fanning, who returns as Princess Aurora, took to Instagram recently to show just how cool Jolie, her onscreen Mum, is on the set of Maleficent II.

Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2 A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 29, 2018 at 10:25am PDT





It has been four years since Maleficent hit the cinemas, and the movie picks up where it left the horned fairy and the queen-to-be. What will the duo be up to in their magical kingdom in the sequel directed by Joachim Ronning - the same director behind Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales?



Making new alliances, it seems, going by the addition of new cast members such as Michelle Pfeiffer, who has signed on as Queen Ingrith. Harris Dickinson will play Prince Phillip, Aurora’s love interest in the animated Sleeping Beauty. Joining the team is Deadpool star Ed Skrein, who plays the movie's villain.



Rounding up the cast are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Robert Lindsay, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville.



The movie's release date has not been announced.

