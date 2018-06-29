First Angry Birds World indoor park opens in Qatar

Three other major entertainment parks are in the pipeline in Qatar's Doha Festival City, where Angry Birds World is located.

SINGAPORE: The popular mobile gaming series Angry Birds has spread its wings in the Middle East with the launch of Angry Birds World in Qatar.



Rovio Entertainment, the creator of Angry Birds, announced the park's opening on Thursday (Jun 28). Located in Doha Festival City, along Al Shamal Road, the indoor section of the 17,000 sqm park is in business, while its outdoor area is set to open at a later stage.



Visitors can bounce and flip around on the 1,300sqm Trampoline Universe; soar like Red on the 106m-long Own The Sky roller glider zipline; drop and twist on the 11m Blast Bomb tower; or get hurled 360 degrees on Red Alert. Fans of speed can challenge each other to an Angry Bird GO!-inspired go-kart race on the world's first indoor and outdoor, multi-level, 261m-long karting track.



(Photo: Angry Birds World)

Like the game, there is also a Big Tree in the park. This interactive learning centre is for kids to learn about science, explore their creative sides and express their musical abilities. Other attractions include a laser tag arena and an arcade with over 70 games. Angry Birds World also has F&B options, merchandise and event space for birthday parties.



(Photo: Angry Birds World)

But the expansive park won't be the only feature at Doha Festival City, according to Qatar Tourism Authority. There are three other major entertainment parks on the cards, all introduced by location-based entertainment company Trimoo. However, their opening dates have not been announced.

Upon completion, visitors can also spend their day at Snow Dunes, Qatar's first indoor snow park set in an ancient Arabian village; Virtuocity, the region's first dedicated digital gaming and entertainment hub; and Juniverse, the world's first space-themed city.