Anthony Bourdain’s Hungry Ghosts comics to be made into an animated TV show

The animated series will mix Japanese horror and food, and will be developed by the company behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

It’s been a year since Anthony Bourdain’s tragic death but fans may now have a chance to see his talents on TV once more – in the form of a food-meets-horror animated series.

Earlier this week, Sony Pictures Animation announced it was developing a show based on the late chef/author/TV host’s graphic novels series Hungry Ghosts.

The four-part comics done by Bourdain and Joel Rose was published by Dark Horse, and was released as a collection last year, which also included five bonus recipes inspired by the stories. The two had previously collaborated on another graphic novel, Get Jiro.

From Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's Hungry Ghosts graphic novel. (Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

According to Deadline, the new series will be “an anthology of frightening, hilarious, twisted, and culinary-inspired ghost stories. Each episode will range in tone and will look completely different from the last, taking advantage of various forms of animation to best fit the story.”

No release date was announced; as for a hint as to how the series might look – Sony Pictures Animation was responsible for last year’s critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse animated movie.

Hungry Ghosts’ stories are based on a Russian oligarch who invites chefs to play a Japanese Edo-period game of 100 candles, where people take turns telling horror stories. The co-authors then added culinary twists, In one, a ramen chef who ignores a beggar and ends up being eaten by him.

“I had never heard of Kaiden, the Japanese Edo-period ghost stories, before Tony brought it up,” said Rose in an interview last year. “Never heard of Hyakumonogatari Kaidankai, the samurai game of 100 candles. Tony mentioned it first during a joint interview, and then afterwards over a beer at a nearby tavern, he got into it. He was encyclopedic.”

Other projects announced by Sony Pictures Animation include the animated film Wish Dragon, starring Jackie Chan and Constance Wu; and Black Knight and Fixed, two new animated features skewed towards adults by Genndy Tartakovsky, the man behind Cartoon Network’s Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars.