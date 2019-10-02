Anthony Chen’s Wet Season to open 30th Singapore International Film Festival

The local director’s second feature film will be screened on Nov 21 at Capitol Theatre for this year's festival.

Local filmmaker Anthony Chen’s second offering, Wet Season, has been chosen to open this year’s Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). The festival, now in its 30th year, will screen the film on Nov 21 at Capitol Theatre.

Chen’s film recently received six nominations at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, which will take place on Nov 23, including for Best Narrative Feature and Best Director. Another Singapore movie, Yeo Siew Hua’s A Land Imagined, received four nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wet Season stars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler, who both received acting nods at this year’s Golden Horse Awards as well. The film follows the relationship between a Chinese language secondary school teacher, played by Yeo, who finds solace from her troubles at work and at home with her student, played by Koh.

Chen had worked with both Yeo and Koh for his first award-winning film, 2013’s Ilo Ilo, which also explores the theme of unlikely friendships.

In a statement, Chen says he’s happy to premiere his latest film to Singapore audiences at SGIFF’s 30th edition. “The Festival remains at the heart of Singapore and Southeast Asian cinema, and I treasure this opportunity to be sharing my film journey with a community that has encouraged and nurtured me right from the beginning,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Added executive director of SGIFF, Yuni Hadi: “SGIFF is committed to being a discovery ground and champion for Singapore film, as we look forward to celebrating and connecting over many more years of inspiring Southeast Asian cinema.”

The 30th SGIFF will run from Nov 21 to Dec 1. The festival’s full line-up and ticketing details will be announced on Oct 22. For more information, go to www.sgiff.com.

