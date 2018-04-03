What was that substance that caused the Etude House make-up recall? It may have killed Mozart

Antimony has quite the checkered past, affecting ancient Egyptians, a classical music maestro and now you.

SINGAPORE: Mozart’s mysterious malady linked to make-up for ancient Egyptians? It may sound like the plot of the next great conspiracy theory, but there is a link that connects these historical events to the recent recall of Etude House's concealer and eyebrow pencil: A metalloid element known as antimony that looks like a lump of silvery rock in its natural state.

Antimony in its natural state. (Photo: Creative Commons)

Today, antimony is used industrially with lead and tin to make alloys. Its ability to produce a yellow ink meant that antimony was also used to make bright yellow plastics, said Professor Alain Khairat, president of The Cosmetic, Toiletry & Fragrance Association of Singapore (CTFAS). The metalloid can be found in batteries, flame-proof materials, paints, enamel, glass, and pottery – anything but cosmetics.

At least it hasn’t been in a very long time.

About 3,000 to 5,000 years ago, the Egyptians had already figured out a way to make kohl from stibnite, a form of antimony, which they used to line their eyes – though they might not have known about its toxicity.

The bust of Queen Nefertiti shows that eye make-up was favoured by the ancient Egyptians. (Photo: Ancient Egypt.com)

"Since there is no record on why [the Egyptians] used it, one must assume that it was the fact that kohl is soft, shiny and easy to use as a paste around the eyes," said Prof Khairat.



During the Victorian age, antimony was even regarded as medicine, thought to be effective in cleansing the body of toxins. Ironically, the element's toxic nature is what induces the body to purge itself. People valued indigestible pills made of antimony so much that they would apparently root through their excrement to retrieve and reuse them.

When Mozart came down with a mysterious illness that eventually took his life, it was thought that he took antimony to treat it. He most probably ingested the toxin by drinking wine that had intentionally been left standing overnight in a cup made of antimony. This resulted in the substance reacting with the wine's tartaric acid to form antimony tartrate, a compound that induces vomiting.

So, how did antimony get in our cosmetics today?

Prof Khairat, who is also chairman of the ISO Technical Committee on Cosmetics representing Singapore, said: “It is the first time in my close-to 40 years in the cosmetic industry that I hear of antimony found in cosmetic products… Its presence [could be] due to impurities in some of the raw materials used. But this has to be determined by the company.”

Even the plastic packaging of make-up products ceased to be made with antimony about 35 years ago, added Prof Khairat.

Mozart might have ingested antimony to treat the mysterious illness that eventually took his life. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Other than the two Etude House products, a spokesperson from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) told Channel NewsAsia that it has “not found or received any reports of other cosmetic products containing antimony in Singapore”.

The affected Etude House concealer and eyebrow pencil reportedly had more than 10ppm (or 0.001 per cent) of antimony each, which exceeded the trace limit set by the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive (SCD) and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea. Singapore’s stand on antimony levels is, said the HSA spokesperson, in line with the two authorities’.

While the antimony detected in these make-up items would not pose “significant adverse effects”, according to the HSA spokesperson, antimony is banned in cosmetic products sold in Singapore as a “precautionary move to reduce unnecessary exposure”.