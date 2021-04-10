Multi-racial band O.M.A crowned as 2021 winner of Malay talent competition Anugerah

Formed only two days before the Anugerah's audition deadline, O.M.A. has rose to the challenge to win the 11th season of Mediacorp’s flagship Malay talent discovery competition.

O.M.A on stage during the grand final. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Boasting members from different races, O.M.A (which stands for One Metre Apart) comprises vocalist Thaqif, keyboardist Ho Zhi Ren, drummer Anson Koh Soon Yew, vocalist/guitarist Abdul Thaqif Bani, guitarist Sures s/o Ravindran and bassist Chia Chong Yu.

First runner-up Saát (Photo: Mediacorp)

The band edged out fellow finalists Saát, Ace Iskandar and Raliff Ismail to take home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of S$25,000 at the competition grand finale on Friday (April 9).



First runner-up Saát was awarded a trophy and cash prize of S$8,000, while was second runner-up Ace Iskandar and third runner-up Raliff Ismail each walked away with a trophy and cash prizes of S$5,000 and S$3,000 respectively.

Second runner-up Ace Iskandar (Photo: Mediacorp)

All four grand finalists emerged after 10 weeks of intense competition which saw 18 shortlisted soloists and groups facing off in weekly eliminations.

For the grand final, O.M.A performed rousing renditions of Salam Terakhir, a tune selected by themselves, and Sinaran, a song chosen by judges Najip Ali, Ann Hussein as well as guest judge and rock veteran ‘Papa Rock’ Ramli Sarip

O.M.A’s crowning brings to a close a season of Anugerah that not only combined previous editions of the show – such as Anugerah Bandand Anugerah V –but also encouraged participation from a wider pool of contestants aged 16 to 60 years old.

Hady Mirza (Photo: Mediacorp)

The Anugerah 2021 grand final also featured former Singapore and Asian Idol Hady Mirza taking the stage, together with performances by previous Anugerah champions Hyrul Anuar (2005) and Mohd Shahfiq (2017).

“We thank all our contestants and fans for their fervent support over the past few months,” said Sabariah Ramilan, Mediacorp’s Head of Malay Audience & Eaglevision. “While Anugerah 2021ends tonight, the journey is only just beginning for O.M.A and all the other brilliant talents that we have unearthed throughout the competition. My heartiest congratulations to O.M.A and all finalists!”

Watch the Grand Final of Anugerah 2021 on-demand on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube