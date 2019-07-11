Apple opens its second Singapore store at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday

Customers can sign up for a unique session to learn photography techniques on the iPhone and iPad while exploring Jewel’s highlights.

Singapore’s second Apple store is set to open on Saturday (Jul 13) at 10am. Apple Jewel Changi Airport will be located on level 2 of the mall and will have more than 100 employees speaking 11 languages, including sign language.

Inside Apple Jewel Changi Airport, which opens to the public on July 13, 2019. (Photo: Apple)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers can get hands-on access to more than 200 of the brand’s latest products, get technical advice and support, as well as participate in the Today at Apple Program. The programme offers free daily sessions focusing on video and photography, coding and apps, health and fitness, music and more.

Inside Apple Jewel Changi Airport, which opens to the public on July 13, 2019. (Photo: Apple)

The new store will also offer a unique session exclusively for Jewel customers called The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk. Visitors can pick up new photography techniques on the iPhone and iPad as they explore the mall's highlights.

During a photo walk at the media preview for Apple Jewel Changi Airport, which opens to the public on July 13, 2019. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learn to use the different modes to capture the best photos, then get editing tips from the experts. The walk is approximately 500m. Customers can sign up for this and other sessions online at https://www.apple.com/sg/today.

During a photo walk at the media preview for Apple Jewel Changi Airport, which opens to the public on July 13, 2019. (Photo: Joyee Koo)

Those who purchase Apple products can also tap the Personal Setup service where they can get help getting started with their new device, such as setting up email or learning tips and tricks to improve productivity.

The Apple Store at Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Apple)

The first customers who attend the grand opening on Saturday will receive an Apple commemorative T-shirt.