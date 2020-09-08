In photos: Inside the new Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands

Visitors to the Marina Bay Sands Apple Store get to enjoy a panoramic view of the Singapore skyline – thanks to its glass dome architecture inspired by the Pantheon in Rome.

The world's first floating Apple Store threw open its doors to media for a preview on Tuesday (Sep 8), two days ahead of its official opening. The store – on the edge of Marina Bay Sands – is nestled against the backdrop of the iconic Singapore skyline.



Fans who want to visit on opening day on Sep 10 will have to book an appointment, but walk-ins will be accepted from Friday, the day after.

Here's a look at what visitors can expect.

Visitors can access the new Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from the boardwalk. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

114 pieces of glass make up the dome of the Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The oculus on top of the glass dome ceiling of the Apple Store in Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands offers 360-degree panoramic views of the cityscape, including the Floating Platform. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

There are plenty of photo ops to test out panormamic photo-taking features of Apple gadgets in Apple's new store at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Apple events and showcases will be hosted at the video wall in the heart of the Apple Store (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The glass dome in the Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands offers plenty of natural lighting during the day. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Visitors can go down to the basement for an underwater wing at the Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The view as you head down to the underwater basement of the Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The store at Marina Bay Sands is the 512th Apple Store worldwide and Singapore's third. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Apple says its presence in Singapore accounts for 55,000 jobs between the company and its ecosystem. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Products and accessories on display the Marina Bay Sands Apple Store's underwater level (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The third Apple Store in Singapore sits like a gleaming orb on water at night at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Apple Store at Marina Bay Sands set against Singapore's iconic city skyline (Photo: Jeremy Long)

