News to perk you up: % Arabica will finally open end of June

The popular Kyoto coffee shop will open its Arab Street outlet on Jun 28 after several delays.

Coffee lovers, the wait is finally over as % Arabica has confirmed that it will open its doors on Jun 28. The first Singapore outlet is a 20-seater located at 56 Arab Street.

The coffee chain alerted fans to the good news on Instagram on Jun 18: “Good day Singapore! We are thrilled to announce our official opening date will be 28th June 2019. We are all as excited as you are and would like to thank you all for your patience as we strive to bring forth the best version of our beautiful store. Mark your calendar and start counting down as we anticipate your support on the 28th. See you Singapore!”

The store has also announced that it will open a second branch at Chip Bee Gardens with more outlets being planned.

News of the artisanal coffee joint’s arrival on our shores was first reported in August 2018 with the expectation that the first outlet would open within four months. However, the opening had been delayed several times due to construction issues.

% Arabica was founded in 2014 in Kyoto by Kenneth Shoji, who owns a coffee farm in Hawaii. He works with latte art champion Junichi Yamaguchi, the brand’s global head barista. There are now 34 outlets in 10 countries, including Hong Kong, Germany, China and The Philippines.

% Arabica is located at 56 Arab Street.

