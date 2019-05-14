Are Singapore’s first keto-compliant burgers any good?

The bottom line is: you can now avoid carbs and sugars and enjoy cakes and burgers too.

Good news for everyone on a ketogenic diet – Singapore’s first keto-compliant burgers are here. A collaboration between the folks behind The Butcher’s Kitchen and keto-bakery Seriously Keto, the burgers – available in beef, chicken and pork – ­are available at The Butcher’s Kitchen in Suntec City.

How do they fare in the keto-friendly stakes? We took a couple of bites to find out.



THE BUNS ARE IMPRESSIVELY LIGHT AND FLUFFY

The ketogenic diet involves cutting out carbs and sugars so the body goes into a state of ketosis. That’s when it burns stored fat as a source of fuel in the absence of carbs. That means bread is a no-go, since it is usually made of carb-heavy flours.

Enter these gluten-free KetoBuns which are made of almond flour, psyllium husks and egg whites. Each contains just 2.9 grams of carbohydrates and no sugar at all. They are surprisingly fluffy, with an almost marshmallowy texture thanks to the psyllium husks – bulk-forming fibre that swells in contact with water. The KetoBuns also have a nice, toasty flavour thanks to the addition of onion powder.



The Keto Beef Burger. (Photo: The Butcher's Kitchen)

THE KETO BEEF BURGER IS SMALL BUT SATISFYING

Made from Australian grass-fed beef chuck, the hearty patty features a tightly packed mound of meat that boasts a mild, smoky flavour. It is layered with a couple of fresh lettuce leaves, a slice of tomato, melty cheddar cheese and a smear of mustard.

As far as burgers go, this is a pretty good one, even if it’s a tad small for its S$18.80 price tag. But that’s what you get for being on a diet – just because you’re allowed fat and protein doesn’t mean you don’t have to control your portions.

That said, those diminutive KetoBuns are deceptively filling since the psyllium husks swell up in your belly. It sits heavy in our bellies long after we’ve devoured the petite sandwich.



The Keto Roast Pork Burger. (Photo: The Butcher's Kitchen)

THE KETO ROAST PORK BURGER IS HEAVY ON THE PEPPER

The grilled minced pork shoulder patty in the Keto Roast Pork Burger (S$16.80) is lighter and tastier than its beefy cousin. But it does leave the lingering heat of ground pepper on your tongue post-meal. Great if you love ground pepper, bad if the aftertaste makes you crave something sweet, like it did us.



Keto Toast with Kaya Kryptonite and Utter Nutter spread. (Photo: The Butcher's Kitchen)

SPEAKING OF SOMETHING SWEET, YOU CAN HAVE KAYA TOAST TOO

Besides the KetoBuns, Seriously Keto sells keto-compliant cupcakes, jams and spreads at its online store at www.seriouslyketo.com. At Butcher’s Kitchen, keto-dieters can enjoy a Breakfast Set (S$10.80) of toasted slices of KetoBuns with a pair of soft-boiled eggs, a choice of keto-friendly kaya or peanut butter, and coffee or tea.

To replace sugar – which the diet prohibits – in its cakes and spreads, Seriously Keto uses erythritol, a low-calorie natural sweetener created when a type of yeast ferments glucose from corn or wheat starch.



The Butcher’s Kitchen is at #02-472 Suntec City Mall. www.thebutcherskitchen.sg.