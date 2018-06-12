Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now engaged

Things escalated quickly for the pop star and the comedian, who dated officially for less than a month.

SINGAPORE: Pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson are engaged – after less than a month of dating.

The pair, both 24, had been spotted together at events since last month, after Davidson announced his breakup with longtime girlfriend Cazzie David (a comedian who happens to be the daughter of Larry David) and Grande announced her split with rapper Mac Miller.

On May 30, they tacitly announced their relationship when Davidson posted a photo to Instagram of the pair in matching Harry Potter outfits and the caption “the chamber of secrets has been opened”.

After the news of their engagement broke on Jun 11, Grande tweeted an “I love you” message filled with shy-monkey emojis.

Davidson recently posted a photo on Instagram of he and Grande in an intimate position cosying up to some cotton candy – although he did not tag her. The pair frequently like and comment on each other’s Instagram posts.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source told People.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Grande and Davidson were telling people about their engagement this past weekend at a house party hosted by actor Robert Pattinson. The publication also reported sources as saying, “They are not rushing to get married” and “they are looking forward to a very long engagement together”.