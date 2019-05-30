Ariana Grande postpones 2 concerts because she’s allergic to tomatoes

The singer said her throat ‘pretty much closed’ and she felt like she was swallowing a cactus.

Ariana Grande had to postpone two of her concerts in the US after falling sick due to an allergy to tomatoes.

According to E! Online, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram stories on Tuesday (May 28) to say that she had woken up feeling “incredibly sick” and had gone to the doctor. She was then advised to postpone her shows in Tampa and Orlando, which have since been rescheduled to November. She said: “I’m so beyond devastated.” –

She revealed the cause of her illness a day later. She wrote: ”We discovered that I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. Still feel like I’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress.”

The Thank U, Next singer kept her sense of humour about the whole thing, though, closing off her post with: “There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.”

Grande is in the middle of her Sweetener world tour in support of her fourth and fifth studio albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next. The tour will see her performing in the US and Europe.