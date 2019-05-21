Ariana Grande sued for S$68,000 – for using photos of herself

The singer is being accused by a photographer of using two pictures without permission.

Ariana Grande is being sued by a photographer, who claims that she used two of his photographs on Instagram without permission.

Robert Barbera has sued the megastar for copyright infringement and is seeking damages to the tune of US$25,000 (S$34,000) per photo or all the profits she made from the photographs.

The pictures in question show Grande in an oversized sweater and thigh-high boots and carrying a see-though bag with the word Sweetener on it, which is the name of her fourth album. The singer allegedly uploaded the photos in August last year on the day of Sweetener’s release.

The photos were later deleted but not before garnering over 3 million likes. Grande hasn’t responded to the allegations.

The megastar is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with 154 million followers. She recently kicked off her Sweetener world tour, in support of that album as well as Thank U, Next. The tour will see her performing in numerous cities in the US and Europe, and will end in Zurich, Switzerland in October this year.

