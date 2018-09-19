Celeb favourite Armani Beauty arrives in Singapore

Well, colour us happy, it’s finally here after 18 years. Celebrity makeup artists tell CNA Lifestyle what products in the range they swear by.

Giorgio Armani might be more famous for his fashion designs and super-sharp tailoring, but those in the beauty circuit know Armani Beauty as the go-to beauty label for some of the most game-changing products around.

Eighteen years after it was first launched, the beauty label has finally officially entered the Singapore market with an expansive, opulent counter exclusively at Tangs at Tang Plaza.

Advertisement

The entire Armani Beauty makeup collection references Armani’s fashion heritage. The lip and eye shades, for example, are derived directly from the makeup looks showcased on Armani’s runway shows, while the brand’s foundations – which have a bit of a cult following – are inspired by the textures of Armani’s favourite fabrics like silk, velvet and chiffon.

The glamour of the brand is heightened by celebrity fans like Kim Kardashian and supermodel Karlie Kloss, but it is the cutting-edge formulations, flawless finishes and incredible pigments that have earned a dedicated following among makeup artists and beauty connoisseurs around the globe.

It’s worth the splurge if you have the cash to spare. Some of Singapore’s most well-known makeup artists spill the beans to CNA Lifestyle.



CREMA NERA EYE CREAM, S$295

Advertisement

Advertisement

This melting eye cream incorporates Obsidian Mineral Complex to illuminate the eye area, and anti-ageing botanical Reviscentalis – a plant found in the Italian isle of Pentelleria that can survive for very long without water – to firm and nourish.

Clarence Lee: “It looks like it might be thick and rich but it melts very readily upon application, and doesn't feel heavy at all. It also comes with a hidden mirror at the bottom that swivels out for added convenience.”



MAESTRO FUSION FOUNDATION, S$110



Its ultra-thin fluid texture is due to a water-free formulation, non-greasy oils and a high level of pure pigments to create a flawless yet natural semi-matte complexion.

Clarence Lee: “The Maestro Fusion Makeup is a favourite with so many people since its launch over a decade ago, and is still a hot favourite due to its silky texture.”



LUMINOUS SILK FOUNDATION, S$90

Inspired by the texture of charmeuse silk, this lightweight fluid foundation employs the Micro-Fil technology to lend skin an air-brushed, smooth finish.

Yuan Sng: “It has a sheer texture with a little bit of shimmer in it, which blurs imperfections and makes skin look radiant.”



ROUGE ECSTASY, S$55

This part-balm, part full-coverage bullet lipstick is touted as the world’s first “CC” lipstick.

TG Goh: “Yet another iconic Armani Beauty product that protects and keeps lips hydrated throughout the day, thanks to shea butter. The added plus point: The magnetic cap lock helps to prevent the lipstick from opening accidentally in your handbag.”



MY ARMANI TO GO CUSHION FOUNDATION, S$105



The iconic red compact holds a watery-light essence-in-foundation formulation that gives a no-makeup feel and a glowing complexion.

Peter Khor: “I like this BB cushion because the finishing is so velvety-smooth, yet it gives good coverage.”



PRIMA GLOW-ON MOISTURIZING BALM, S$120



The Prima line fuses skincare and makeup primer to prep skin for makeup application. This melting balm gives 24-hour hydration and a plumping effect to dry, fatigued skin.

Yuan Sng: “It’s like heaven for dehydrated, dull skin. It instantly lifts and plumps the skin, and smooths over imperfections to provide an even and more illuminated base for makeup application.”



NEO NUDE A-LINE BLUSH, S$65



This liquid blush gives a believable lit-from-within radiance and natural colour to the cheeks, and is buildable without caking.

Larry Yeo: “It mimics the natural skin flush. Looks like a fresh flush after a good walk – not pounded on like people do on Instagram.”



EYE TINT EYESHADOW, S$55



This multi-tasking cream eyeshadow has amazing colour payoff with intense pigments, and can be used as an eyeliner or eyeshadow. It functions like an ink eye colour, staying on the lids for up to 16 long hours without budging.

Larry Yeo: “Creamy and easy to use – and has amazing staying power.”

Armani Beauty is at Tangs, 320 Orchard Road, Tang Plaza, level 1, and opens daily from 10.30am to 9.30pm. Visit www.tangs.com/productlist/brands/armani-beauty for details.

