Arrow’s Stephen Amell takes his family on 'amazing' tour of Singapore

In just 17 hours, the actor visited the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown and the Raffles Hotel – and found time to learn about feng shui.

SINGAPORE: Arrow star Stephen Amell spent a brief 17 hours enjoying the sights of Singapore yesterday (Jun 13) – and its cleanliness.

The Canadian actor, who plays the lead character in the television series about the costumed crimefighter Green Arrow, is currently on vacation with his wife - actress, model and former beauty queen Cassandra Jean - and their five-year-old daughter Maverick.

Stephen Amell stars in Arrow. (Photo: Warner)

Yesterday, the 37-year-old posted a photo to Instagram of himself and Jean in the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands hotel, looking out over the city skyline. It was accompanied by the punny caption, “High level discussions”.

He also posted on Instagram Stories that he was “learning about Acala” at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, while his wife Insta-Storied a photo of Amell and their daughter inside the temple.

Amell then followed up with a post featuring a napkin from the Raffles Hotel on which he had scrawled his impressions of Singapore, including the words, “17 hours in Singapore… The cleanest major city on Earth! Fengshui overload! Amazing”.

Meanwhile, Jean posted Instagram Stories featuring Chinatown and Gardens By The Bay.

Arrow has recently been confirmed for the seventh season and Amell tweeted on Jun 10, “I’ve started training for S7 of Arrow, but I’m also still on vacation. So I’m having a healthy smoothie after my workout, but also putting rum in it.”

Singapore Slings at the Raffles Hotel are just as healthy, right?