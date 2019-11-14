A bigger Artbox Singapore is back for a third year at new Turf Club venue

The event will run over two consecutive weekends, starting Friday (Nov 15), at The Grounds@Kranji. The 200,000 sq ft space just might give visitors more breathing room compared to previous years.

Artbox Singapore is back for what promises to be its biggest iteration yet, complete with a new venue. This year’s event will take place over two consecutive weekends, starting on Friday (Nov 15) to Nov 17, and again from Nov 22 to Nov 24, from 3pm to 11pm.

The 200,000 sq ft space at The Grounds@Kranji at the Singapore Turf Club will host over 300 regional and local curated entertainment acts, retailers and artworks by visual and expressive artists. Vendors will differ on both weekends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event, now in its third year, is Singapore’s version of the famed Bangkok creative night market.

This year, for the first time, the event will include the 12,000 sq ft Garden of Creation, an experiential playground where visitors can explore their artistic side with several arts and crafts sessions, perfumery workshops and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be new retail brands from around the region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Keep an eye out for limited edition Artbox merchandise co-created by Malaysian streetwear brand, Pestle & Mortar Clothing.

And for those wondering what you can eat and drink while browsing, there will be a wide selection of F&B stalls including mentaiko fishball noodles from Noodz Origins, assam laksa from Du-Men and plant-based burgers from The Goodburger.

There will be live performances every evening from 6pm from local and regional acts, including Joie Tan and The Hubba Bubbas.

You can also do your bit for charity – Artbox Singapore is partnering with the Singapore Children's Society (SCS) to raise awareness for their cause. Visitors can scan a QR code embedded into an artwork co-created by one of the children together with a home-grown artist, in order to make donations to the society.

The Singapore Turf Club is at 1 Turf Club Avenue, Singapore 738078. For more information, go to Artbox Singapore.

