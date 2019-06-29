Asia's Got Talent's David Foster, 69, marries Katherine McPhee, 35

69-year-old David Foster and 35-year-old Katharine McPhee are married.

The couple tied the knot on Friday (Jun 28) in London, nearly a year after Foster proposed in Anacapri, Italy. The bride wore a Zac Posen wedding gown and the groom wore a tuxedo by Stefano Ricci.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair met on season 5 of American Idol in 2006. “She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” Foster told People. “But the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

Foster was the special guest at McPhee’s previous wedding to Nick Cokas in Feb 2008 where he played the piano for the then-bride who belted her rendition of Natalie Cole’s Unforgettable.

Foster and McPhee did not respond to dating rumours when they were first romantically linked in 2017. “I’ve known him since I was 21, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want,” McPhee told People.

They finally confirmed that they were an item arriving hand-in-hand at the 2018 Met Gala. “There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it,” said McPhee. “I would never have imagined that this would be our future together.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

The American Idol alum posted a tribute to her new husband with a throwback video of the pair performing Somewhere Over The Rainbow. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

This is the second marriage for McPhee and fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

