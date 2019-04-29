Avengers: Endgame hits highest box office opening in Singapore

The previous record holder for a five-day opening was 2011’s Transformers: Dark Of The Moon.

It’s official ­– Avengers: Endgame has achieved the biggest five-day opening weekend of all time in Singapore.



The final Avengers installment took in a whopping S$7.52 million between 24 and 28 April. This totally eclipses the record held by Avengers: Infinity War last year, which raked in over a million dollars less at S$6.13 million. The previous record holder for a five-day opening was 2011’s Transformers: Dark Of The Moon.



Advertisement

Endgame’s strong showing locally is keeping pace with worldwide opening weekend figures – it’s the number one movie in at least 54 countries and has smashed global box office records with US$1.2 billion worldwide.



The three-hour war against Thanos also saw chart-topping numbers in North America with US$350 million at the tills, obliterating the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made US$248 million in opening-weekend sales.



At the rate it’s going, Endgame has a good chance of zooming past Infinity War – currently Singapore’s biggest film – which had a total run of S$16.2 million.

Advertisement