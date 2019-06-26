Updated Avengers: Endgame to include previously deleted scene

The new version of the superhero megahit will also have an introduction by co-director Anthony Russo.

Walt Disney Co said it will release a revised version of megahit Avengers: Endgame on Friday (Jun 28) that includes a previously deleted scene, a move that could propel the Marvel superhero movie to the all-time box office record.

Endgame has hauled in an estimated US$2.75 billion (S$3.72 million) at global box offices since its April release, just US$38 million shy of 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar on the list of the highest-grossing movies in history, according to website Box Office Mojo.

The updated Endgame will include the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo, Disney said in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 25). Fans also will receive a movie-themed poster with their ticket, Disney said.

Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The movie is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel Studios films over a decade.

The new version of Endgame will head to theatres three weeks before Disney debuts a remake of film classic The Lion King. Some box office experts predict Lion King also has a shot at toppling Avatar in worldwide ticket sales.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by G Crosse)