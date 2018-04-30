Avengers: Infinity War smashes Singapore box office with biggest opening weekend ever

The superhero film also has the biggest global opening in history with an estimated S$835 million box-office take.

SINGAPORE: Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War topped the box office over the weekend with tickets sales of S$5.26 million – the biggest opening weekend of all time in Singapore.



The Joe and Anthony Russo-directed battle to save the universe from a big bad named Thanos also pulled off a jaw-dropping feat, scoring the biggest global opening in history with an estimated US$630 million (S$835 million).

The Fate Of The Furious from the Fast And Furious franchise previously held the global record with a US$543 million box-office take during its opening weekend last year.





Infinity War earned an estimated US$250 million in North America, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens' US$248 million record for the biggest US debut. At the international box office, the film grossed a staggering US$380 million in 52 material markets.

Black Panther is currently the top movie title of 2018 with S$9.7 million at the box office. With this record-breaking opening weekend, Infinity war is expected to surpass Black Panther's haul.

The all-time Top 3 films in Singapore are all Marvel movies: The Avengers (S$13.73 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron (S$13.11 million) and Iron man 3 (S$12.64 million).



Avengers: Infinity War is currently showing in cinemas.

