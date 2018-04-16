Is Avengers: Infinity War the end of Iron Man?

Don't worry, there are no spoilers here.

SINGAPORE: "Is it true that Infinity War is the last we'll see of Iron Man?"

Actor Robert Downey Jr, who plays the iconic Marvel character, didn't have a concrete answer for his fans on Monday evening (Apr 16).

"Marvel hasn't even told me what the end of this movie is," he said coyly while on the red carpet event to promote his latest movie, Avengers: Infinity War.

He did however want to thank his fans, some of whom have been waiting in line at Marina Bay Sands since Monday morning.

"I was watching people queue up ... at like 10 in the morning or something. I really appreciate it," he said. "Could you imagine if I came here and I was just walking down the red carpet with nobody on it? I would weep. I would cry."

The red carpet event saw screaming hordes turn out in force to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Fans turned out in full force for the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet event on Monday (Apr 16). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Some made signs to wish Downey Jr a happy belated birthday (he turned 53 on Apr 4), while others showed off their fan art.

Did you queue up to catch a glimpse of Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Nebula? (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Happy (belated) birthday, Robert Downey Jr! (His birthday falls on Apr 4) (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Critically ill children - fresh off being sworn in by Downey Jr as honorary Avengers on Sunday thanks to Make-A-Wish Singapore foundation - were first to make their way down the purple carpet.







The cutest Avengers ever. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Besides Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Strange and Karen Gillan - Nebula in the film - got the crowds screaming themselves hoarse.



Asked if he'd ever get used to the Avengers mania - Cumberbatch told Channel NewsAsia: "I think you'd have to be a very deranged human being ... this is not normal. I do appreciate it though."

Benedict Cumberbatch on the red carpet at the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet event. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Karen Gillan taking a moment to take a selfie with a fan on Monday (Apr 16). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Director Joe Russo and producer Trinh Tran also got a roaring reception from the Singapore fans.

Avengers: Infinity War director speaking with Channel NewsAsia reporter Genevieve Loh. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Avengers: Infinity War producer Trinh Tran interacts with fans at the red carpet event. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

"Listen, you come on to my hotel room later and chant all you want," quipped Downey Jr to the crowd.





Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore on Apr 25.