Who would Nebula make out with among the Avengers? Infinity War's Karen Gillan reveals her taste in men

The Scottish actress also tells CNA Lifestyle she doesn’t think superhero movies are just "for boys".

SINGAPORE: Ever since audiences were first introduced to Scottish actress Karen Gillan’s Nebula in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1, the blue-skinned adopted daughter of big bad villain Thanos has gone on to become one of the standouts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So much so that Gillan reportedly has a substantial role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

And in what is largely a male-dominated superhero blockbuster franchise, that’s a big boost in the female character department.





At the recent Avengers: Infinity War world tour in Singapore, Gillan recently told CNA Lifestyle she thinks Marvel is “definitely taking the step in the right direction” with the franchise’s first female-led movie, the highly anticipated Captain Marvel, which stars Brie Larson.

“I think it’ll be really important for little girls growing up to see a strong powerful woman in a leadership position in the movies that they watch. You know, the fun movies, the popcorn movies. And I think that’s definitely going to influence how they grow up and the things they aspire to,” she said.

Gillan added: “DC has also done the same with Wonder Woman. And look how popular Wonder Woman was. There’s clearly an appetite for it. So many of my female friends love superhero movies. I think there’s a misconception that they were movies for boys. And that’s not the case at all. They are movies for everyone!”

The actress, who is also known for her (now iconic) role as Amy Pond on TV's Doctor Who, is also the champion for an idea she has been floating around – an all-women Marvel superhero team movie.

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t up for answering some frivolous and fun “girl fantasy” questions regarding her character’s relationship with the men in Avengers.

Like who would Nebula kiss?

“Loki – because they are going to have this connection. They are both the overlooked sibling! They are really going to connect with each other and they are just going to have a little smooch!”



​​​​​​​Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore on Apr 25.

