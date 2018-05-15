Infinity War is now the No 1 movie of all time in Singapore

The rest of the Top 3? All superhero-packed Avengers movies. Guess we've always liked a good package deal.

SINGAPORE: Haven't watched Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War? You might belong to a very small group of people in Singapore.

In just two and a half weeks since it opened here, Infinity War has broken records to become Singapore's No. 1 movie of all time. By the third weekend, it has already raked in S$14.3 million – the first film in Singapore to surpass S$14 million.

Infinity War even beat the previous record-holder Marvel's The Avengers, which grossed S$13.7 million in 2012. The third-ranked movie in Singapore is another Avengers film, Age Of Ultron, which scored S$13.1 million in 2015.





Internationally, the Disney and Marvel blockbuster earned a huge US$343.1 million (S$458.4 million) worldwide this weekend, for a global cume of US$1.6 billion.

That means Infinity War has passed The Avengers (US$1.519 billion), Furious 7 (US$1.516 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron (US$1.405 billion), Black Panther (US$1.229 billion), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (US$1.332 billion) to become the fifth-highest-grossing global film of all time.





Directors the Russo brothers took 10 years to make Infinity War. And judging by the huge success, it was worth every minute (and cent).

