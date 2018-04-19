Who dies in Infinity War? Prepare to be 'surprised'

Also, which actor only thinks he knows how this Avengers film ends? Director Joe Russo tells CNA Lifestyle with a laugh.

SINGAPORE: The well-oiled Marvel marketing machine has long hinted at death and destruction in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Screenwriter Stephen McFeely has even gone on record to say: “It’s safe to say we will say farewell to people."

Well, Thanos is coming in a few days, and the question on every fan’s lips? Who dies?



Comic book deaths are notoriously impermanent. So how will Marvel fans react to the "real" on-screen demise of a major superhero character? Or worse: Characters.

“I don’t know," Infinity War director Joe Russo told CNA Lifestyle when he was in town for the movie's world tour. "I think ultimately when you look in the comic books, you can keep drawing the characters forever. They don’t age. But we’ve been doing this for a very long time, so ultimately at some point, there's got to be some endings."

"This is the finale," said Russo. "This is the big culmination event. And there are certainly surprises in this one."

The filmmakers have kept their secrets airtight with this film, with none of the cast – and that includes stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Benedict Cumberbatch – know exactly how the film will end.

But, we pointed out to Russo, Cumberbatch told CNA Lifestyle he's one of the few that has actually read the entire script. Was he lying?



“Ben thinks he’s read the entire script!” Russo said, laughing. "We wrote big scenes, fake drafts of the script, and delivered them to the actors. All different versions!”







Well played, Russo. Well played.



Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore Apr 25.