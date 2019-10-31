Backstreet Boys was back in Singapore and this is why we'll never tire of them, alright?

They still want it that way: 10,000 fans packed Singapore Indoor Stadium to walk down memory lane with the boyband on Oct 30.

Ten thousand screaming fans in a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium on a Wednesday night can only mean one thing – Backstreet’s back, alright!

Backstreet Boys (or BSB as they are affectionately known) ended the Asian leg of their DNA World Tour 2019 in Singapore on Oct 30 with a one-night-only show that was, as expected, larger than life.

After all, this was a sweaty two-hour performance with a whopping 33 songs (including solo material), delivered to relentless screams that did not let up once throughout. From five dads in their forties no less.

10,000 people at the sold out Backstreet Boys concert in Singapore. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

​​​​​​​

Nobody in the 10,000-strong audience seemed to mind that AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson last performed in Singapore a mere two years ago at the National Stadium, and only two years before that in 2015 at the Star Performing Arts Centre.

Backstreet Boys Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell singing their heart out at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. (Photo: Marcus Lin)

So bite your tongue if you think they’re the next Air Supply: As far as members of the sold-out crowd CNA Lifestyle spoke to were concerned, BSB can come to Singapore as often as they like and nothing will dampen the ardour. As proven, fans will keep paying good money to see the boy-turned-man band sell out stadiums over and over again.



Backstreet Boys' fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the BSB DNA World Tour. ( Photo: Marcus Lin)

And it was plain to see why.

Every “You guys are exactly why we always love coming back to Singapore”; every synchronised dance step; every hip thrust; every hat-topping mic stand sway was executed in full unapologetic glee.

And on top of the expected requisite wink-point-smile boyband move, 40-year-old McLean and 47-year-old Richardson decidedly upped the boyband ante by hurling their sweaty underwear into outstretched arms (“Remember when you used to hurl underwear at us in the 90s? We’re returning the favour”).

All this while pumping out the classics and chart-topping ballads, from Quit Playing Games With My Heart, Drowning and I’ll Never Break Your Heart to Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely, Incomplete and Shape Of My Heart, alongside new(ish) album DNA’s hits (and misses) cleverly interspersed throughout, many would say it was a concert befitting the best-selling boyband of all time. Between sincere speeches from every single member about their own families and babies and reminiscing about how they started 26 years ago, who wouldn’t agree?

Even if the boys looked tired from all the touring and Littrell obviously lost his speaking voice, the fans didn’t notice, much less care. By the time As Long As You Love Me, and I Want It That Way came on, the stadium was on fire.

Because as I’ve repeated many times in my previous concert reviews, watching BSB live is simply about reliving our nostalgic pasts of frenzied boyband fandom, 90s cheesy pop and first teen crushes. It’s about walking down memory lane and reminiscing the good ole times. It’s about screaming like you’re a teenage girl and partying like it’s 1999. It’s about feeling young again. It’s about recapturing those memories that seemed oh-so-important all those years ago. It's about revisiting every heartbreak and remembering our first loves. It's about growing up and growing old with the boys who shaped our hearts and our youth.

BSB fans will always want it that way, and the boys will never break our hearts.