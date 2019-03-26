Still want it that way? Backstreet Boys to perform in Singapore on Oct 30
The perennial boyband will bring their DNA World Tour to Asia, including stops in Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok.
Backstreet’s back. Again. Following the release of DNA, their first No 1 album in 19 years, the perennial boyband will be headed to Asia in October.
The boys announced their concert plans for Asia in a video posted on Facebook Tuesday morning (Mar 26).
“Asia! We heard you,” read the caption. “We are so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to you this October! Japan & Singapore, your fan club ticket presale begins soon! Southeast Asia, keep checking back for ticket info.”
The I Want It That Way hitmakers will perform in Singapore on Oct 30. No details have been released about the venue and ticket prices.
The boys (men, really) will start their Asia leg in mid-October with three dates in Tokyo and Osaka, followed by one date each in Macau, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.
The Backstreet Boys were last in Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Oct 21, 2017. Singapore was the only stop in Asia for the group.
Check out the full list of Asia dates below:
Oct 12: Tokyo, Japan
Oct 13: Tokyo, Japan
Oct 16: Osaka, Japan
Oct 19: Macau, China
Oct 22: Taipei, Taiwan
Oct 24: Bangkok, Thailand
Oct 26: Jakarta, Indonesia
Oct 28: Manila, Philippines
Oct 30: Singapore, Singapore