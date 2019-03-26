Still want it that way? Backstreet Boys to perform in Singapore on Oct 30

The perennial boyband will bring their DNA World Tour to Asia, including stops in Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok.

Backstreet’s back. Again. Following the release of DNA, their first No 1 album in 19 years, the perennial boyband will be headed to Asia in October.

The boys announced their concert plans for Asia in a video posted on Facebook Tuesday morning (Mar 26).

“Asia! We heard you,” read the caption. “We are so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to you this October! Japan & Singapore, your fan club ticket presale begins soon! Southeast Asia, keep checking back for ticket info.”

The I Want It That Way hitmakers will perform in Singapore on Oct 30. No details have been released about the venue and ticket prices.



The boys (men, really) will start their Asia leg in mid-October with three dates in Tokyo and Osaka, followed by one date each in Macau, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.

The Backstreet Boys were last in Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Oct 21, 2017. Singapore was the only stop in Asia for the group.



Check out the full list of Asia dates below:

Oct 12: Tokyo, Japan

Oct 13: Tokyo, Japan

Oct 16: Osaka, Japan

Oct 19: Macau, China

Oct 22: Taipei, Taiwan

Oct 24: Bangkok, Thailand

Oct 26: Jakarta, Indonesia

Oct 28: Manila, Philippines

Oct 30: Singapore, Singapore

