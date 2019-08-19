Farewell, Uncle Bai Yan: Retired veteran Channel 8 actor dies at age 100

He had celebrated his centennial birthday in May with a party attended by local stars.

Retired Channel 8 actor Bai Yan has died at the age of 100 early on Monday (Aug 19). His granddaughter confirmed the news to Shin Min Daily News: “He's gone peacefully, and we're all together."

Mediacorp has released this statement through a spokesperson: "Over the decades, Bai Yan made significant contributions to the local entertainment industry and touched the lives of viewers and colleagues with the magic of his acting and his generous spirit. He was highly respected and a joy to work with, and will be dearly missed."

Several local stars have also paid their respects with actress Pan Ling Ling calling him “an honorable man.” She added: “I respect him very much."

The late actor (bottom right) has died at the age of 100. (Photo: Instagram/chenxiuhuan)

The late actor was affectionately known as Bai Yan-shu, or Uncle Bai Yan. He had celebrated his centennial birthday in May with a party attended by several local stars, including Zoe Tay and Chen Xiuhuan.

42:03 Up Next: Watch now By 1941, attitudes to love and marriage were changing in Singapore. Young people started to reject the idea of arranged marriages. Popular entertainment reflected and generated social change. We follow the love story of one of Singapore’s most famous entertainment couples, Bai Yan and Ye Qing.

Chen commented on how Bai and his late wife, whom he had often talked about, were “really loving and enviable.” In an article about his birthday gathering in May, she also said that “he talked a lot” during the party and that her impression of him was that he was a happy person who was full of positive energy.

Bai Yan during his younger days. (Photo: CNA/Love In A Time Of Change)

The China-born actor was familiar to older audiences. He was known for playing fatherly and grandfatherly figures in Channel 8 dramas such as We Are Family.

Bai Yan and his wife Ye Qing. (Photo: CNA/Love In A Time Of Change)

He started out in a Chinese dance troupe before making his acting debut at the age of 65. He received the Special Achievement Award at the 1996 Star Awards.

He was also married to actress Ye Qing, who died at the age of 94 in 2016.

