What’s better than a Bali holiday? A Bali holiday with puppies for S$30 a night

A trip to Bali is already pretty relaxing, but you know what can make it even better? Puppies! The Puri Garden Hotel & Hostel in Ubud lets guests play with dogs twice a week as part of their “puppy therapy”.

The hotel partners with Bali Dog Association, a charity that works to bring an end to the suffering of street dogs on the Indonesian island. Puri Garden also donates to the charity as the owner, Daniel Silva, and his girlfriend are dog lovers.

Silva told the UK’s Daily Mail: “We saw the benefits for the dogs spending time with the people to help them to be ready for their forever home, and it is a special experience for our guests.”

The pups make an appearance for two hours every Tuesday and Thursday where hotel guests can play, pet or just hang out with them within a fenced area by the pool. Rooms at the hotel start from around S$30 a night with free breakfast and yoga as well.

And it looks like the idea is a big hit, with one guest commenting online: “I can’t imagine anything better than it. Nice beds, free yoga, free massages, nice pool, puppies on Tues and Thurs (yes, puppies).”