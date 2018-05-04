Beat the Singapore heat with the best ice cream joints in town

CNA Lifestyle recommends the sweetest way to cool down in this sweltering weather.

SINGAPORE: There are lots of ways to beat Singapore’s punishing heat, but none as joyful as succumbing to a luscious scoop of ice cream. Throw in an air-conditioned room to enjoy that frozen treat in, and you have yourself a slice of tropical heaven on earth.

At the following establishments, there are excellent-quality frozen treats galore in deliciously whimsical flavours. Be prepared to wait in line at peak hours though.



BIRDS OF PARADISE GELATO BOUTIQUE

It might be the perfume of freshly baked thyme-scented waffle cones or the Instagrammable light-filled space. Whatever it is, ice cream lovers, both hipster and old, think nothing of joining the snaking queues that form outside this pint-sized parlour, particularly on weekend evenings.

The draw: Ice cream in “botanically inspired” flavours like strawberry basil, spiced pear, and vanilla fig swirl. The concoctions here are so light and delicate, they taste like milky sorbets.

LICKTIONARY

All-natural ingredients make all the difference at this minimalist ice cream parlour set in the bowels of Science Park Drive.

Advertising execs by day and ice cream parlour towkays, well, the rest of the time, husband and wife team Farrokh and Valerie Madon churn out some milky treats in flavours such as Naughty – a mini marshmallow and ginger-snap-studded chocolate ice cream made with 56 per cent cocoa content. The name was inspired by and made for kids, said Valerie.

Lust, meanwhile, is a dark chocolate ice cream strewn with brandy-soaked cherries. We like that the ice creams here are milky, light, and taste extremely fresh.

CREAMIER

What started as a heartland ice cream store in Toa Payoh has since spawned two other branches in Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks. These are rich, luscious ice creams chock full of good ingredients.

To wit: The Roasted Pistachio flavour is deliciously heavy on the jade-hued nuts, which are expensive. Similarly, the Black Forest ice cream is studded with brandy-soaked cherries that hit the dark chocolate base with just the right amount of booze.

The ice cream flavours vary from outlet to outlet, though signature flavours like Earl Grey Lavender are always available. Try the Banana Chocolate Chip Crumble, which we found at the Tiong Bahru joint, or order it online. Delivery is free for orders over S$60.

SUNDAY FOLKS

To say that Creamier’s sister establishment in tiny Chip Bee Gardens is popular for its soft serve ice cream is an understatement. The grey and earth-toned space is often packed to the gills with patrons who come from all across the island.

The flavours made popular by Creamier are also available here, but in soft-serve versions. So you’ll find the likes of Roasted Pistachio, Earl Grey Lavender or Sea Salt Gula Melaka soft serve swirled atop a double stack of bready waffles. You can opt to finish these off with toppings like sea salt chocolate honeycomb and handmade gula melaka mocha.

Be prepared to leave with take-home treats like bottles of miso caramel or chocolate bars – they are irresistible.

SCOOPZ

Easties have loved this no-frills ice cream store since 1996, when it opened its first outlet at Parkway Parade. The Durian and Mint Chocolate Chip flavours are especially popular – the former is consistently voted among the top durian ice creams in Singapore.



There is a freshness you can taste in the dense, rich ice creams that have an artisanal quality to them. You can also enjoy a small selection of decidedly old-school baked treats, including cream puffs, fruit tarts and brownies.

