Beauty tips: Here’s why everyone needs Vitamin C in their lives and on their skin

The beauty industry is rife with skincare ingredients all claiming to be the next skin miracle, but none has stood the test of time the way Vitamin C has. While most of us know the immunity-boosting benefits of consuming Vitamin C (and downing a Berocca to ward off a cold or a hangover), the benefits of applying it on the skin are lesser known.



However, the humble Vitamin C is possibly one of the most efficacious and multi-talented skincare ingredients in the world. A powerful antioxidant, it helps to neutralise free radicals that attack the skin cells that can lead to cellular damage and premature ageing.



It is also known to soothe cellular inflammation and to disrupt the skin’s complex pigmentation process, thus delivering brighter skin tone and lightened dark spots. Vitamin C is allegedly able to reverse the sun damage that your last beach vacay wrecked on your complexion.



(Photo: Unsplash/Israel Egio)

What’s more, Vitamin C applied topically onto skin has been shown to promote collagen production over the mid to long term, which means reduced wrinkles and fine lines and firmer, smoother skin.



The key challenge to bottling Vitamin C in a skincare product is that it is highly unstable and easily oxidised when it comes into contact with air or water. Enter the new Vitamin C skincare heroes, which not only boast high concentrations of pure Vitamin C (anything above 10 per cent is considered a potent amount), but also in stabilised formulations that make it more effective.



Raring to get started on your Vitamin C anti-ageing regimen ASAP? Get started right here.



CLINIQUE FRESH PRESSED CLINICAL DAILY BOOSTER WITH PURE VITAMIN C, S$52

(Photo: Clinique)

This unique booster serum comes in four airtight vials. Each can be activated before use for a seven-day supply of pure 10 per cent Vitamin C in a lightweight emulsion that can be mixed into your regular moisturiser or used as a serum.



DRUNK ELEPHANT C-FIRMA DAY SERUM, S$114

(Photo: Drunk Elephant)

Vitamin C is combined with Vitamin E and ferulic acid for high antioxidant protection, while pomegranate and pumpkin extracts retexturize the skin’s surface.



FRESH VITAMIN NECTAR VITAMIN C GLOW POWDER, S$66 FOR A BOX OF 12 PACKETS

(Photo: Fresh)

This unique flash facial in a powder contains 20 per cent Vitamin C, which is a highly concentrated potency that might irritate sensitive skin. But when activated with water, this powder-to-foam lather is massaged onto the face for just 15 to 30 seconds for a quick boost. The result – finer pores, brighter skin tone and smoother skin.



PETER THOMAS ROTH POTENT-C POWER SERUM, S$149, EYE SERUM, S$109, AND TARGETED SPOT BRIGHTENER, S$94



(Photo: Peter Thomas Roth)

This range boasts a new form of topical Vitamin C – THD Ascorbate – that claims to be 50 times more potent than ordinary Vitamin C. The combination of Vitamin E and ferulic acid boosts the brightening power of Vitamin C.



ALLIES OF SKIN VITAMIN C 35% COLLAGEN REBUILDING SERUM, S$160

(Photo: Allies of Skin)

This water-less formulation preserves the potency of the 35 per cent concentration of Vitamin C within to give collagen production a turbo boost.



TATCHA VIOLET-C BRIGHTENING SERUM, S$136

(Photo: Tatcha)

This serum combines 20 per cent Vitamin C with 10 per cent mild AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) to retexturize and exfoliate the skin’s surface to increase penetration of the Vitamin C.



THISWORKS MORNING EXPERT VITAMIN C POWER MASK, S$68

(Photo: ThisWorks)

Unlike what you might expect of a mask, this works like an exfoliating balm that you rinse off. Vitamin C ‘granules’ slough off dead skin cells while brightening dull skin.



PIXI BEAUTY VITAMIN-C CAVIAR BALM, S$38

(Photo: Pixi Beauty)

On the more affordable end of the scale, Pixi Beauty’s Vitamin C range also harnesses probiotics and ferulic acid alongside stabilised Vitamin C to not only give good glow, but also to strengthen the skin’s barrier, particularly UV damaged skin.

