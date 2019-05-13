Beauty vloggers feud: 19-year-old loses 2m subscribers after row with mentor

Popular beauty vlogger James Charles has lost over 2 million subscribers after a fight with his former BFF and fellow beauty vlogger, Tati Westbrook.

According to Sky News, Charles was the first YouTube personality to lose 1 million subscribers in 24 hours.

The feud started in late April when Charles endorsed Sugar Bear Hair Vitamins, which is a competitor to Westbrook’s own brand of supplements, Halo Beauty.

Charles, who is 19, had said that Westbrooks had been “like a mother” to him after the pair met three years ago. The two social media influencers provide makeup tutorials and review beauty products online and each of them has several million followers. Westbrook had also paid for Charles to attend her wedding, where he did her makeup.

That relationship is now over. On May 10, Westbrook posted a 43-minute video titled, “BYE, SISTER” where she accused him of being a disloyal friend. She said: “When you paired up with my number one competition, it was embarrassing for me and you know that… You kept saying you can’t be bought, but you just were.”

In the same video, which had been viewed over 24 million times, she also called him out for being mean to other beauty influencers and for “manipulating people’s sexuality.” The 37-year-old said: “You are using your fame, power and money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them and embarrass them, and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favour even if they’re straight?’

Charles posted an 8-minute apology video where he apologised for everything he had put Westbrook through. However, that hasn’t stopped his subscriber numbers from plummeting. The feud has caused him to lose some 2 million subscribers, leaving him with around 14.2 million subscribers now.

Several celebrities have also unfollowed the YouTube star, including Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes.

Charles is worth an estimated $12 million (S$16.3 million). He made history in 2016 when he became the first male spokesperson for CoverGirl.