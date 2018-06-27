Bee Gees' Barry Gibb honoured at Buckingham Palace with knighthood

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb received a knighthood from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where he was honoured for his services to music and charity.

LONDON: Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb received a knighthood from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where he was honoured for his services to music and charity.

The 71-year old, who began the hugely successful pop group with brothers Maurice and Robin in 1958, was knighted by Prince Charles as part of the Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honours list.

Advertisement

"It's the greatest honour you can receive obviously and I'm just blown away by the idea of it," the musician said.

Gibb is the last remaining member of the band, known for hits such as "Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever".

(Reporting by Anu Shukla; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)