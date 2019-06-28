Expect 600 brews, nine Singapore breweries and beer for dogs at Beerfest Asia

The annual beer festival celebrates its 11th anniversary by going big on, well, beer. Also expect a family- and dog-friendly carnival.

Beerfest Asia is back for its 11th edition, with 600 sudsy styles on offer, determined to appeal to both casual beer drinkers and those who take beer very seriously.

The festival at the Marina Promenade, which runs till June 30, features a record nine Singapore craft breweries, including fest newcomers Lion City Meadery, Bespoke Brewing, Trouble Brewing and Crossroads Brewing Co.

Little Creatures Brewery, Brewlander & Co, 1925 Brewing Co and RedDot Brewhouse are some of the other homegrown labels featured, alongside stalwarts like Archipelago Brewery.

(Photo: Lion City Meadery)

Beerfest 2019 will feature over 150 innovative new flavours and brews. There's Mala Xiang Jiu, a Sichuan peppercorn lager brewed by Young Master Brewery in Hong Kong; Hibiscus Blueberry Mead from homegrown Lion City Meadery; Chamomile Pilsner by Tai Wai Brewery; the low-calorie Heineken 0.0 with zero ABV; and Schneider Weisse TAP X Cuvee Barrique, a wine barrel aged beer from Germany.



Of course, one shouldn't go around drinking on an empty stomach. Visitors will have an array of snacks and pub grub to choose from, including lok lok by Neo Group with Asahi & Somersby cider, soft shell crabs by Holy Crab, fresh seafood by Ah Hua Kelong paired with Brewlander, and chicken kaarage on jumbo skewers by Shio. Local outfit 1925 Brewing Co will also be curating exclusive beer-food pairing sessions daily at the festival.

Beerfest then turns family-friend on Jun 30, transforming into a carnival ground open to children and pets. Game stalls and inflatable bouncers will be set up, alongside special non-alcoholic dog beer for your furry friends, produced by Floof.

(Photo: Beerfest Asia)

Beerfest Asia 2019 runs until Jun 30. It opens from 5pm to 2am on Friday; 4pm to 2am on Saturday, and 2pm to 11pm on Sunday. Tickets from S$20 (inclusive of one beer).

