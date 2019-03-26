Sneak peek: Chanel's Pharrell capsule collection arrives in Seoul this week

Pharrell Williams is set to add one more role to his multi-hyphenate status this week, as he debuts his co-designed capsule collection with Chanel at the fashion house’s first flagship boutique in Seoul on Thursday (Mar 26).

A short film released to British Vogue shows the making of the Chanel collection, which includes unisex hoodies and tees.

Advertisement

“Gabrielle Coco Chanel didn’t see partitions, and it’s interesting, because neither did the brand when it came to giving me a shot,” says Williams in the video. “[Chanel] is not afraid of these things, just like [Gabrielle] wasn’t afraid. There doesn’t need to be boundaries as long as you can hold onto the heritage and continue to push it, like Karl always [did]. We don’t need walls, we need bridges.”



In the spirit of street art, Williams played around with the brand’s interlocking-C logo, reimagining them as graffiti, as well as its Coco and No 5 emblems. “Five has always been Coco’s number. You know, the famous number five. Five is the number for men. It’s also the date of my birthday,” said the rapper, who will turn 46 on Apr 5.

Pharrell Williams wearing a design from the soon-to-be launched Chanel x Pharrell collection. (Photo: Serene Seow)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams debuted his first design last November, a yellow hoodie emblazoned with sparkly Chanel insignia, when he sat front row at a replica of Chanel’s Cruise 2018 show on the banks of the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

The Chanel-Pharrell collection will be available exclusively in Seoul on Mar 28 at the opening of the new Chanel boutique, and then in certain Chanel shops around the world from Apr 4.