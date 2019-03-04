Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam to meet fans at Marina Bay Sands this Friday

The stars will be in town in support of their upcoming Netflix thriller, Triple Frontier.

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund will be in Singapore this Friday (Mar 8), in support of their upcoming action thriller Triple Frontier.

Along with producer Chuck Roven, the stars will mingle with fans at the Digital Light Canvas at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Friday evening.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theatres in the US on Mar 6, before streaming worldwide on Netflix on Mar 13.

Directed by Academy Award nominee J C Chandor (Margin Call), and co-written with Academy Award winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker), Triple Frontier follows a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a multi-border zone of South America.

But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. The movie also stars Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascual.

Fans can reserve their spot in the area by confirming their attendance via WhatsApp. To RSVP, text <your name>, <contact no> and <no of tix> to +65 9338 4207.

Registration will begin at 5.30pm on Friday and collection of tickets will be at the Triple Frontier Registration Counter on B2 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, next to the Rasapura Masters Food Court.