Benedict Cumberbatch drops by Singapore Heritage Festival

It has begun: The cast of Avengers: Infinity War arrives ahead of red carpet fan event

SINGAPORE: A strange thing happened at the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) today. More accurately, Doctor Strange happened.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped by Pasar Ugi, a market place celebrating Bugis culture as part of the Singapore Heritage Festival.

Dressed casually to beat the heat in a grey T-shirt, the 41-year-old English actor happily posed for a selfie with MHC’s programmes manager Jamal Mohamad.



The MHC posted the seflie on its Facebook page, saying: "Look who dropped in for our #UgiFest!"





Cumberbatch is in town ahead of the red carpet fan event to promote Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War at Marina Bay Sands on Apr 16. He will be joined by Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies) and Infinity War co-director Joe Russo.

The red carpet fan event starts at 7.30pm, but the queue to get in begins at 7am at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall B.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in Singapore on Apr 25.