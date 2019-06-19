Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies in her sleep

He paid tribute to his late wife on social media, saying she will always have a special place in his and his daughter’s heart.

Singapore actor Benjamin Heng’s wife, Michelle Ng, has died. The Fly Entertainment artist posted a message on social media last Sunday (Jun 16) to announce his loss. They have a daughter named Sophie.

The post read: “You're in a better place now... But you will always hold a special place in Sophie's & my heart... We love you & miss you dearly! Our princess keeps asking why? Come visit in her dreams... Meanwhile rest well...”



The Zombiepura actor added that his wife, who was 43, died in her sleep on the morning of Jun 15. The funeral service was held at Bukit Batok and she was cremated on Jun 18.

He also included several hashtags in his post, including #GoneTooSoon and #IWillRaiseOurDaughterToTheBestThatSheCanBe.

Zoe Tay and Rebecca Lim were some of the local celebrities who reached out to Heng to express their condolences. Fly Entertainment founder and CEO Irene Ang also wrote: "R.I.P. Sorry for your (loss) and keeping you and Sophie in (my) prayers."



