Beach destinations better than Boracay

The famous Philippine beach is closing. No matter – here are five islands that the locals think are even better.

SINGAPORE: The white sand beaches of Boracay will soon be off the map to tourists as it undergoes a six-month clean-up operation to address its sewage issues.

That may sound alarming to lovers of beach vacations – after all, Boracay, located in the Western Visayas region of the Philippines, is one of the best-known tropical retreats in the region. But locals will tell you that there are many other islands in the Philippines that are less crowded, less touristy and, quite possibly, even lovelier.

We polled some Philippine residents for their in-the-know recommendations for that idyllic sun, sea and sand island getaway.

CEBU OR BOHOL, CENTRAL VISAYAS

Bohol, Central Visayas. (Photo: Philippine Tourism Promotions Board)

Camotes Island in Cebu, Central Visayas. (Photo: Philippine Tourism Promotions Board)

Kawasan Falls in Cebu, Central Visayas. (Photo: Philippine Tourism Promotions Board)

In terms of ease of access and cost, Cebu and Bohol are close to Boracay. Both have historical, cultural and environmental places of interest, including churches and lakes. Neither Cebu nor Bohol is as developed as Boracay, so there aren’t as many fancy party options, but there are enough special restaurants to go to. – Katrina Santiago, culture critic from Mandaluyong City

How to get there

Singapore Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Air Asia are among the airlines that offer regular direct flights from Changi Airport to Mactan-Cebu International Airport. From Cebu, take a ferry to Bohol.

GREAT SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, ZAMBOANGA CITY

Great Santa Cruz Island, Zamboanga City. (Pinterest.com/filipinaroses)

Santa Cruz Island has a pink beach. It was listed by National Geographic (on its website last year) as one of the best beaches in the world. Its pink sand and remoteness are certainly enticing. – Carissa Nespray, PR consultant from Mandaluyong City

How to get there

There are two options: From Changi Airport, take Philippine Airlines, with a stopover in Manila before heading to Zamboanga City. Alternatively, take Singapore Airlines or Cebu Pacific to Davao International Airport, then take Philippine Airlines to Zamboanga City. From there, a boat from Paseo del Mar takes you to the island.

BANTAYAN ISLAND, CEBU

Bantayan Island, Cebu. (Photo: Pinterest.com/traveltomtom)

It reminds me so much of the Boracay I saw back in 1985. I hope it doesn’t go the way of Boracay. – Claire Agbayani, writer from Quezon City

How to get there

Singapore Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Air Asia are among the airlines that offer regular direct flights from Changi Airport to Mactan-Cebu International Airport. Take a bus from the Cebu North Bus Terminal to Hagnaya Ferry Terminal and take the ferry to the island.

CALAGUAS ISLAND, CAMARINES NORTE

Calaguas Island, Camarines Norte. (Photo: Pinterest.com/RedShoe)

Calaguas has been described as what Boracay was like before it became what it is. No structures; long stretches of white, powdery sand; quiet; and no party scene. – Althea Ricardo, content and social media strategy manager from Las Pinas City, Metro Manila

How to get there

From Manila, it’s two bus trips (a long eight-hour ride to Daet, then an hour-long ride to either Paracale or Vinzons) before a short trip to the port where you charter a boat going to the island.

GUIMARAS, WESTERN VISAYAS

Guimaras, Western Visayas. (Photo: Pinterest.com/looloo)

If you are coming from Singapore, I recommend Guimaras Island, which can be accessed via Iloilo. It’s very scenic, you can go island-hopping, there are fewer people, and it has fine sand similar to Boracay’s. It’s also a much better snorkelling spot. It has world-class mangoes, too. – Nyel Gonzales, web content editor from Quezon City

How to get there

There are two options: From Changi Airport, take a Philippine Airline flight, which stops over in Manila, before heading to Iloilo City. Alternatively, fly in from Singapore to Cebu, then take a Philippine Airline flight to Iloilo City. From there, hop on one of the regular Guimaras-bound ferries at the city’s port.

