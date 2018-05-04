Dragons not included: Exploring ancient castles in Portugal

The beauty and romanticism of these marvellous forts in Lisbon, Tomar and Sintra will floor any Game of Thrones fan, D&D geek and intrepid explorer.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more travel stories and videos



LISBON: Mention Portugal and you'll think of, in no particular order: Portuguese egg tarts, port wine, fresh seafood and bacalhau (salted cod, their national dish). All of which are very good. But if you’re up for a little more adventure beyond the culinary kind, pay a visit to the country's many ancient castles.

Advertisement

Growing up, the adventures of King Arthur and his knights were a personal favourite. And, recently, watching the drama play out in Westeros on Game of Thrones has been feeding my castle obsession.

While there is a lot of romanticism and fantasy wrapped around the idea of living in one of these ancient forts, the reality is all those steps would wreck my knees and installing central heating would cost a fortune. Which is why I’m happy to just visit these ruins whenever I get the chance.

Although the castles featured here are perched on hills and will require some climbing to reach them, they aren’t particularly punishing. But if you’re afraid of heights or are prone to bouts of vertigo, you might want to consider sticking to the bacalhau on flat land.

Just some common-sense advice: Don’t stand so close to the edge, and do wear sensible shoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CASTELO DE SAO JORGE

Castelo De Sao Jorge overlooking Lisbon. (Photo: Inside Lisbon)

Castelo De Sao Jorge, or St George Castle, was first built by the Moors in the mid-11th Century, but not much remains from that era as it was reworked in 1147 after being conquered, and ruined by the great 1755 earthquake. However, you can still see the castle compound, architectural sites of the royal palace, and some homes from the same era.

The castle is located right smack in the heart of Lisbon. In fact, you can see it all lit up at night when you’re shopping in the city. Take a taxi right up to the entrance or take the historic Number 28 tram to the closest stop and walk up very steep streets to get to the castle. No prizes for guessing which option my creaky knees and I chose.

The steep steps leading to Castelo De Sao Jorge. (Photo: Siti Rohani)

There’s plenty to see, so make sure you’ve cleared an entire afternoon. On a nice day, you get a phenomenal view of the capital city, all the way down the Tagus River. You’ll also spot daredevils standing on the ramparts for the ultimate selfie because: YOLO.

Do not join them. You only live once, but let's try to make that one time last a little longer, shall we? Instead, spend some time in the garden before entering the castle and enjoy a drink or an ice cream bought from the carts there.



Entry is €8.50 (S$13.60), including access to permanent exhibitions that tell the history of Castelo De Sao Jorge.

CASTELO DOS MOUROS

Castelo De Sao Jorge. (Photo: Daniel Villafruela)

As it is known in English, the Castle of the Moors – one of the attractions in Sintra's Unesco World Heritage site – is a hilltop medieval castle that offers a spectacular view of the region and the Atlantic Ocean in the distance.

Here, you are reminded why castles are built on top of hills: The location is difficult to reach and you get clear, unblocked views of the surrounding areas, enough to thwart incoming armies.

Not that it was always a foolproof plan. This particular castle, built by the Moors 412m above sea level during the 8th Century, was invaded by the Christians in the 12th Century. The building was also severely damaged during the massive 1755 earthquake but was restored by Ferdinand II in the 19th Century.



The snaking walls that wrap the hills are a marvel to behold. Not much of the castle's interior exists but you get to walk the well-preserved walls, towers and ramparts, and take in the views. Some parts of the trail can get a little dicey, so it’s not meant for those with a severe fear of heights, but it never feels dangerous.

The entrance fee to the castle is €8 and it is a 15-minute uphill walk from the ticket booth to the main area.



CONVENTO DE CRISTO

A cloister of Convento De Cristo in Renaissance style. (Photo: ho visto nina volare)

Otherwise known as the Convent of Christ, it was built over five centuries and combines influences from different elements, namely, Gothic, Manueline, Renaissance and Baroque. It is located in Tomar, central Portugal, and is known as the stronghold of the Knights Templar, who held tremendous power in Portugal in the 12th to 16th Centuries.

The convent was first built within the Castle of Tomar in 1160 by Gualdim Pais, known as the Grand Master of the Knights Templar. There’s a statue of him standing tall in the town square.



Tomar is a two-hour train ride from the Santa Apolonia train station in Lisbon. Trains depart fairly regularly, so it is possible to make this a day trip if you’re short of time. We suggest spending at least a night here and take your time to explore this unique city inundated with symbols of the Knights Templar.

Finding your way to the castle from the town centre is not hard. You can see it looming up on a hill so just walk towards it. It takes about 15 minutes on a semi-steep incline to get to the castle grounds. Spend some time taking in the grounds area and walking along the walls to catch great views of the city.

The Castle of Tomar's dining hall. (Photo: Siti Rohani)

​​​​​​​

Once you pay the entrance fee of €6, you’ll get to explore chapels, cloisters and choirs that have been built in different styles by the many kings and Grand Masters that came after Pais. The dining hall is a must-see, with utensils in glass displays giving you a glimpse of what it must have looked like when it was still bustling.



DAY TRIPPING SINTRA

Pena Palace looks like it belongs on the cover of a child’s fairytale book. (Photo: Living Tours)

The entire town of Sintra is a major tourist attraction and draws a lot of day trippers from Lisbon. It was named a Unesco World Heritage site in 1995 – and for good reason.

Distance-wise, it’s only 29km (or a 40-minute train ride) away, but you might as well have travelled back in time. This historic town was home to Portugal’s monarchs, and boasts several castles and palaces for you to explore, all easily accessible by a local hop-on, hop-off bus.



You can drive from Lisbon but the streets of Sintra can be challenging for the uninitiated, with narrow roads, steep inclines and ridiculously sharp turns. It is much easier to take a train from Rossio station in Lisbon, which leaves frequently.

Quinta da Regaleira's subterranean tower that reached 27m into the earth and accessible by a spiral stairway. (Photo: Portugal Virtual)

A return trip costs only €4.30. The moment you get to Sintra train station, look for Bus 434, which goes on a circuit to take you to the major attractions: The Palacio Nacional de Sintra (National Palace of Sintra), Castelos dos Mouros (Castle of the Moors) and Palacio da Pena (Pena Palace). You can buy the €5 tickets directly from the driver, and alight or board at each stop with the same ticket. The same bus will get you to the train station at the end of the day.

Bus 435 brings you to a different set of attractions: The Quinta da Regaleira (decorative 20th Century residence) and Monserrate Palace (summer resort of the Portuguese court). Alternatively, you can hire a tuk tuk to take you around, so you won’t need to jostle with the crowd or depend on a bus schedule.

Sintra, a Unesco World Heritage site. (Photo: Lacobrigo)

With its colourful red and yellow walls, Pena Palace looks like it belongs on the cover of a child’s fairytale book. It was originally a monastery but was rebuilt in 1838 by Ferdinand II, who went on to create a castle-like residence that is considered one of the major expressions of Romanticism in the world.

It costs €14 euros to enter the palace and park area. A 5 per cent discount applies if you buy tickets for two sites, and a 6 per cent discount for three sites.

At the National Palace of Sintra, it costs €10 to explore the palace that housed Portugal’s nobility for the longest period, from the 15th to the late 19th Century. Externally, the building is most distinguished by the two huge conical chimneys.



The National Palace of Sintra with its iconic twin chimneys. (Photo: Sintra Portugal)

It is important to get to town early as the crowd gets massive, especially during high season. Trying to fit all the main attractions in one trip will be a tight squeeze, so you may want to pick just two places for a more comfortable experience.

There’s plenty of history surrounding each place, so you can’t go wrong with any choice. Another tip: Try to grab a bite when you’re in the historic town centre (the first stop on the bus route) as there aren’t many options for a meal when you’re at the attractions.

