From 'gourmet' white truffle to Asian flavours and old favourites: The best chips to eat while watching the World Cup

To help you prepare for the great event, CNA Lifestyle road tests 10 crispy, crunchy, salty snacks from your local supermarket.

SINGAPORE: The start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 looms near, giving rise to important questions such as: Will an underdog triumph revive the true spirit of competition? What light can a global sporting event cast on the current state of geopolitics? Most crucially: What kind of chips should we eat while we watch?

If you’re a football fan, you’ll know that your choice of snack is critical for maximum sensory enjoyment of the beautiful game.

Fret not. Ahead of the great event, we taste-tested 10 varieties of bagged supermarket chips and graded them for you in accordance with five important criteria: The volume of crumbs they generate; how vividly they’ll stain your fingers; how quickly they start to make you feel jelat; how well they hold up when left in the open; and how harmoniously they go with beer.

Because making sure your masticatory activities keep up with the action on the screen is #goals.

1. SNACK FACTORY GARLIC PARMESAN PRETZEL CRISPS

Snack Factory Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Crisps. (Photo: Cold Storage)

You know, for when Germany is playing. And since we’re already familiar with regular pretzels, why not try these pretzel crisps that are essentially pretzels run over by a steamroller, sort of like how Germany steamrolled everyone in the qualifying matches?

Crumb factor: Minimal clean-up needed.

Finger-staining: Just the usual onion powder and salt.

Jelat-level: Yeah, you’ll want to stop at some point, probably less than halfway through the bag.

Lao-hongness: No fun when they’re soggy.

Goes well with beer: Definitely have a beer on hand – these can get a little dry.

2. RED ROCK DELI HONEY SOY CHICKEN

Red Rock Deli Honey Soy Chicken chips. (Photo: Fairprice)

The first thing you’ll notice is that the chips have really good texture and crunch. The flavour is more sweet than smoky though, and gets boring quite early on. But hey, these would be great for when Korea is up.

Crumb factor: Prepare to brush ‘em off.

Finger-staining: Not very intense.

Jelat-level: You’ll be wishing you’d ordered some Korean fried chicken instead.

Lao-hongness: Holds up quite well.

Goes well with beer: And soju, too.

3. DORITOS SPICY NACHOS

When it’s futbol time and all your amigos are on the sofa, you have to bust out the Doritos. There’s just no question about it. Muy delicioso.

Crumb factor: Very messy, especially when you get the ones that have been folded over in the cooking process.

Finger-staining: Prepare wet wipes.

Jelat-level: Nope, keep ‘em coming till the corn comes home.

Lao-hongness: Don’t leave them out overnight.

Goes well with beer: Si!

4. BURTS BRITISH HAND COOKED MATURE CHEDDAR & SPRING ONION

Burts British Mature Cheddar & Spring Onion hand cooked potato chips. (Photo: Redmart)

This one grew on us. At first the flavour was more creamy than cheesy, but then the sharp ripeness of cheddar of the smellier variety did come through subtly. And in terms of texture, Burts wins hands down: Thick-cut potato slices that are crisp with bite.

Crumb factor: Prone to splintering a little.

Finger-staining: Average.

Jelat-level: Could go on eating indefinitely.

Lao-hongness: Very British – upper lip remains stiff.

Goes well with beer: Another pint, please.

5. MOMOKO V CUT PIZZA

Momoko V Cut Pizza potato chips. (Photo: Cold Storage)

This one got an immediate red card from us: The pizza flavouring tasted overly synthetic and the chips were, well, sweet. Like Italy this year, these chips are going to get left out in the cold.

Crumb factor: Actually quite tidy to eat.

Finger-staining: Not so bad.

Jelat-level: On the high side.

Lao-hongness: Don’t leave them out too long – they get a bit cardboardy.

Goes well with beer: Actually, when you think about it, what chips don't go well with beer?

6. CALBEE HOT & SPICY

Calbee Hot & Spicy potato chips. (Photo: Cold Storage)

These are always a hot favourite – but do they really live up to the nostalgic hype? The short answer is: Yes. They have just the right blend of salt and spices to stimulate your sporting mood. And you can choose between regular and crinkle-cut textures.

Crumb factor: The cat will hoover them up.

Finger-staining: Yup, will turn your fingers red.

Jelat-level: Can definitely eat the whole bag in one sitting. No sharing.

Lao-hongness: Well, they aren’t going to last long enough for that to matter.

Goes well with beer: Why did we include this criterion again? I mean, isn’t it obvious?

7. SIMPLY7 QUINOA BARBECUE

Simply7 Quinoa Barbecue chips. (Photo: Cold Storage)

We were sceptical at first, because these chips are found in the health food aisle. But it all goes to show that you shouldn’t judge a chip by its cover: These quinoa babies turned out to be surprisingly addictive. Best of all, they’re full of protein and contain 40 per cent less fat than potato chips – so you can feel less bad about all that beer you’re drinking them with.

Crumb factor: Crummy.

Finger-staining: Red stuff on your fingers is just more yumminess to lick off, right?

Jelat-level: Addictive enough to keep going.

Lao-hongness: They do soften a little faster than regular potato chips.

Goes well with beer: See above.

8. LUKE’S ORGANIC WHITE TRUFFLE & SEA SALT

Luke's Organic White Truffle & Sea Salt potato chips. (Photo: Redmart)

This is what happens when chips aspire to atas-ness. “Urbani Italian white truffles with French grey Guerande fleur du sel salt,” reads the liner on the front of the bag. It’s not bad. But it gets one-note really fast.

Crumb factor: Some pieces are really big, so if you can’t stuff the entire thing into your mouth, it’s going to be crumbly.

Finger-staining: Not really – the seasoning is colourless.

Jelat-level: High.

Lao-hongness: Average.

Goes well with beer: Okay, actually, this is one flavour that does not go well with beer. At all.

9. GREAT BRITISH CRISP COMPANY TRADITIONAL ENGLISH BREAKFAST

Great British Crisp Company Traditional English Breakfast. (Photo: Redmart)

We were really excited by the prospect of someone having distilled the essence of a full English fry-up into a potato chip a la Willy Wonka. But tasting it just left us confused. We think we detected a baked bean flavour. But we’re really not sure. Just – no.

Crumb factor: Crummy.

Finger-staining: Clean because you’ll abort the mission quite early on.

Jelat-level: Like good citizens in the 80s, we stopped at two.

Lao-hongness: I guess we’ll never find out.

Goes well with beer: Yes – to wash the taste out.

10. CAMEL CHILLI TAPIOCA IKAN BILIS

Camel chilli tapioca chips with ikan bilis. (Photo: Redmart)

Spicy tapioca chips with ikan bilis? The ultimate comfort chips with kick. Best of all, they cost less than S$2 at the supermarket. Shiok.

Crumb factor: Messy in the best possible way.

Finger-staining: Extremely.

Jelat-level: Non-existent.

Lao-hongness: Doesn’t matter because they’re tapioca!

Goes well with beer: Give that man a Tiger.