From Luang Prabang to Machu Picchu: The best glamping destinations of 2018

The allure of luxury camping has brought a wave of new destinations this year, and they aren’t always in the wild.

NEW YORK: Camping in the wild with all the comforts of a deluxe hotel, including real beds, plush furnishings and attending stewards, has been around since 19th-century African wildlife safaris.

Now known as glamping – short for glamorous camping – the hybrid of camp and resort has exploded, bringing a wave of new glamping destinations this year in a variety of price ranges.

For travellers, the camps offer convenient access to nature without an investment in equipment or the chores of firewood-gathering and the common camping hazards of splinters, sleeping in the rain and waking up cold.

“People nowadays desire real change from the grind of their daily commutes, the dreary workplace environment with its ever-present noise pollution and the constant invasion of smartphones,” said George Morgan-Grenville, the founder and chief executive of Red Savannah, a high-end travel company. “Glamping is the ultimate realisation of ‘disconnect to reconnect.'”

Indicative of glamping’s growth, the biggest U.S. camp collectives are on an expansionist spree. Both Under Canvas and Collective Retreats recently secured new funding. The 37,000-acre Resort at Paws Up in Montana, one of the earliest, in 2005, to erect fancy tents with framed art on the canvas walls, rugs on the wood floors and downy duvets on the log-frame beds, introduced glamping’s first three-bedroom, two-bathroom tents last year.

Popular glamping sites are expanding in ways that resemble more traditional hotels, too. Firelight Camps in Ithaca, New York, plans to open a Catskills location next fall that will include a restaurant from its co-founder and chef Emma Frisch, who recently published a cookbook, Feast By Firelight, which includes recipes served at the camp’s daily breakfasts and occasional dinners.

Glamping.com lists nearly 800 locations worldwide, including lodges, tree houses and cabins – essentially, any accommodation in a natural setting with luxury-level service – but the following new glamping sites follow the classic definition: tent-based.

INTO THE WILD

For beach lovers, Wild Lotus operates a tented camp on the Caribbean island of Antigua. Tents come with blowup mattresses, coolers and ice, and guests have access to showers at a neighboring beach bar, from US$149 (S$202). Or you can glamp at the company’s rain forest camp on nearby Montserrat.

Among the truly glamorous new glamping facilities, the Rosewood Luang Prabang opened in March in a forested setting near the Laotian city with six deluxe tents among its 23 accommodations (from US$724). While residing closer to nature, guests of the tent suites have access to the resort’s many amenities: a pool, tented spa villas, restaurant and activities such as cooking classes and Mekong River cruises.

Like the Rosewood property, celebrated designer Bill Bensley also designed the new Capella Ubud opening in Bali this month. The Indonesian retreat will host 23 tents, furnished to evoke 19th-century colonial travel. Even the gym will be based under canvas, as will the Officers Tent lounge (from US$838, including breakfast).

URBAN ADVENTURES

Light pollution, noise and nocturnal pests, human and otherwise, haven’t discouraged glamping entrepreneurs from setting up in cities. The most significant camp to put down city stakes, Collective Governors Island, will feature 37 tents on the car-free island in New York Harbor once it’s fully open next month. The company Collective Retreats has been setting up seasonal camps since 2015 when it opened in Vail, Colorado. The New York camp will have its own restaurant, offer massage services and equip some tents with their own bathrooms. Others will share facilities but all will have furnished porches and wood-frame beds with 1,500-thread-count linens.

A spate of luxury hotels is newly offering glamping on the private terraces of its top suites, including the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and Le Meridien Denver Downtown, running between US$3,500 and US$15,000 a night.

ON THE MOVE

Tents were created to provide shelter in the wilderness and upscale versions can be found increasingly in remote locales accessible on multiday trips.

This summer, Off the Map Travel is introducing three-night trips on Norway’s Lofoten Islands, a mountainous and fjord-filled region above the Arctic Circle, based in tepee tents decorated in the style of the indigenous Sami people. Itineraries include kayaking, hiking and whale watching (three-night trips, June through August, from 1,499 pounds, or about US$1,995).

In September, Peru Ecocamp will open with five camps strung out along the Salkantay trail leading to Machu Picchu. Guests will hike between the high-altitude, solar-powered camps, which will feature dome-shaped sleeping tents with bathrooms, showers and wood stoves. Each camp will operate a dining dome, organic garden and bar tent (seven-night trips from US$3,791).

This year, REI Adventures will expand its Signature Camping program, which brings deluxe mobile camps to remote locales, with the addition of Mount Kilimanjaro. Two different routes up Africa’s highest peak will feature overnights in camps set up ahead of arriving guests and include sizable tents with cots and lighting as well as a furnished communal area and staff cooks (10 days from US$4,999).

By Elaine Glusac © 2018 The New York Times