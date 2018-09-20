Best Thing We Ate This Week: Omi wagyu with aged akazu vinegar at Esora

We weren’t expecting the delightfully bold flavours of this dish at Esora, the ravishing new kappo restaurant along Mohammed Sultan Road.

Brazen, gutsy and seasoned right to the edge. Had this morsel of buttery, indulgently marbled beef been seasoned with one more grain of salt, it would have tipped over the edge of being too salty.

We say this with some awe: It takes a chef with a confident hand, and sure taste buds to pull off a dish with such audacious balance of flavour, especially in a fine Japanese restaurant. And as any seasoned chef would, there were clever counterpoints to the meat’s rich, umami flavours in the beguiling acidity of aged akazu vinegar and the mellow warmth of burdock root puree.



At the ravishing new Esora along Mohammed Sultan Road, Chef Shigeru Koizumi serves kappo cuisine like we’ve never seen. Parlaying his experience in the three-Michelin-starred Nihonryori Ryugin in Tokyo, and nouvelle French restaurant Odette in Singapore, Koizumi has created an elegantly unique and original dining experience.



The concept and ethos are distinctly Japanese. The dining room, designed by creative powerhouse Takenouchi Webb, is austere yet resplendent in brushed wood and the occasional understated gleam of marble and copper.

Chef-owner Shigeru Koizumi. (Photo: Esora)

The meal proper follows the kappo tradition – a procession of cooked dishes interspersed with a sashimi course and culminating in a final dish of rice cooked in a clay pot.



Yet, Koizumi has managed to inject the perfect measure of uniqueness through his use of Southeast Asian ingredients and bold seasoning. The meal begins with a pretty basket of mid-autumn snacks: A crescent-shaped morsel of fried taro unexpectedly saturated with the umami of soy and the vibrancy of yuzu, alongside a petit skewer of dango (mochi balls) glazed with a sweet, sticky sauce.



Mid-autumn snacks of fried taro and petite dango skewers. (Photo: Annette Tan)

It then moves on to ever-more gorgeous presentations like crisp monaka wafer shells harbouring lush goose liver torchon, brightened by sweet, juicy mikan (Japanese orange) and wisps of torched ginger flower. A sprinkling of minced peanuts and a dusting of kaffir lime zest rendered the dish redolent of – who would have expected? – rojak.



Monaka with goose liver torchon, mikan and torched ginger flower. (Photo: Annette Tan)

At S$188++ and S$248++ for a seven- and nine-course meal, respectively, dining here certainly isn’t for anyone on a budget. But set pound-for-pound against Japanese fine diners and sushi bars that charge the same premium, Esora offers something more original and inviting than what we’ve seen from this culinary genre in a long time.



Esora, 15 Mohammed Sultan Road. restaurant-esora.com

