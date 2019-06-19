Need a short break from shopping? Recharge with a drink, nibble and happy hour deals at these places

You’re going to need a nice spot of tea or maybe even something stronger – and a place to rest your aching feet – after all that hard work in town. We’ve got you covered with these top-notch options.

We know. Shopping is hard work. It’s both mentally strenuous and physically demanding. We don’t care what the doctor says – we’re convinced it counts as cardio.

If you’re in the middle of a day of hardcore shopping in town, the question will inevitably arise: Where can you rest your aching feet and breathe life into your soul via a restorative beverage or three?

Here are some top-notch options in the Orchard Road area, whether it’s a hot cup of tea you’re thirsting after, a place for some mother-daughter bonding time or a happy hour tipple with a view.

THE MARMALADE PANTRY

(Photo: The Marmalade Pantry)

No matter if it’s a girly day out or you have the man in tow, The Marmalade Pantry is a great place to plonk your shopping bags down and refuel. At the Ion Orchard branch, there’s an afternoon tea set (S$60 per set for two), featuring a two-tiered tea stand of selections such as smoked salmon sandwiches, cucumber and watercress sandwiches, lobster sliders and petite fours, as well as buttermilk scones with candied orange and cranberry, strawberry preserve, clotted cream and two signature cupcakes. You also get two pots of artisan Monogram tea.

Marmalade Pantry, #04-11a ION Orchard

1872 CLIPPER TEA

1872 Clipper Tea's Longan Paradise mocktail (Photo: 1872 Clipper Tea)

Need a cool respite from the craziness of everyday life? Sip on 1872 Clipper Tea’s limited-edition Longan Paradise tea mocktail. The brand’s popular Longan Paradise tea, a blend of Ceylon black tea and sencha, comes with diced apple and fruit flavours, mixed with mint leaves and longan bits. Priced at S$7.50, it’s available until Jul 31.

1872 Clipper Tea, #B4-07 ION Orchard

HOSHINO COFFEE

You’re a coffee addict, but your friend rather fancies a refreshing pot of fruit tea. The only thing you can agree on is that you’re both peckish after a long, hard day of shopping. Hoshino Coffee has got you covered. Best of all, there’s a Tea Time Special where you get 50 per cent off a dessert or side dish when you order a drink. This means you can nosh on fluffy pancakes, souffles, French toast or chicken karaage at half the price – and that means more moolah can go towards that cute jacket you saw in that shop window.

Hoshino Coffee, #B3-25/26 ION Orchard

VIOLET OON

Maybe your friend from out of town is visiting, and you want to show them the best of Singapore eats over a tranquil cup of tea. Or maybe your partner or group has a sophisticated palate and won’t settle for sotong balls and takoyaki. Head to Violet Oon’s at Ion Orchard, where you can treat yourself to the Singapore High Tea set for two (S$58). Nibble on delicate eats such as Coronation chicken on crispy wanton skin, cream cheese and cucumber openface sandwich, chilli crab tartlet with quail egg, bubur cha cha panna cotta, kueh dah dah and more.

Violet Oon, #03-22 ION Orchard

SALT GRILL AND SKY BAR

(Photo: Instagram/Saltgrillandskybar)

If you’re feeling a little fancy – maybe it’s a catch-up session with the girls; maybe it’s a playful date with your significant other – head up 55 floors to Salt Grill And Sky Bar, where happy hour is from 5pm to 7.30pm. What better respite could there be than sipping on S$10 mojitos or caipirinhas while watching the sun set over our beautiful city? Don’t forget the food by Australian head chef Jake Kowalewski, who makes it his mission to let Aussie produce shine here.

Salt Grill and Sky Bar, #55-01 ION Orchard

THE GRANDE WHISKY COLLECTION

Here’s your chance for a drink and an eye-opener at the same time, whether you’re an old hand at whisky or are just starting to learn all about it. The Grande Whisky Collection, also known as Asia’s first whisky museum showcasing a private collection of 5,000 bottles of rare fine whisky, is offering a multisensory tasting experience on Jul 11 at 7pm. At S$79 per person, enjoy a museum tour as well as three tastings of Chita, Auchentoshan 12-year-old whisky and Bowmore 12-year-old whisky, along with cold cuts to whet your appetite. We’ll drink to that.

The Grande Whisky Collection, #05-01 ION Orchard

