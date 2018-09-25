The 10 Best Steakhouses in Singapore

Whether you like your meat with bone in or out, this is CNA Lifestyle’s pic of the best steak purveyors on the island.

From old classics that push out grease-drench porterhouses and cream-swathed spinach, to carefully grilled New Zealand meat over Japanese charcoal, these are the destinations for lovers of fine red meat. In no particular order.

WOLFGANG STEAKHOUSE



Advertisement

(Photo: Wolfgang Steakhouse)

This Manhattan import was founded by Wolfgang Zwiener, who for 40 years worked as head waiter of Peter Luger’s, New York City’s most celebrated steakhouse. With his son Peter and two other waiters from Peter Luger, he opened Wolfgang Steakhouse along Park Avenue in 2004. Since then, they have spawned 18 branches worldwide.

(Photo: Wolfgang Steakhouse)

Come for the New York-style Porterhouse Steak For Two, a hulking cut of dry-aged USDA Prime black angus, cooked to a blushing medium rare, with an earthy, mineral-tinged flavour. The sides like creamed spinach and German potatoes are middling, but Wolfgang’s Crab Cake – a flavourful lump of well-seasoned crab meat given a light sear across its surface – is always a winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolfgang Steakhouse. #02-01 Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Road.www.wolfgangsteakhouse.sg

BISTECCA

(Photo: Bistecca)

This temple to Florentine steak is plush in dark wood, shades of plum and oversized contemporary chandeliers. As its name implies, its signature steak is the Bistecca Fiorentina, made from organic grain-finished F1 wagyu raised in Australia’s King and Kiewa Valleys.

(Photo: Bistecca)

The side dishes are just as divine, especially the charred bagna cauda-flavoured cauliflower and creamed spinach that is lightly sauteed in a lick of spinach puree.

Bistecca. 26 Mohammed Sultan Road. www.bistecca.com.sg

CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK

Those with deep pockets will be rewarded by the superb menu of steaks at this low-lit, impeccably serviced restaurant. There are myriad cuts of wagyu from Australia, Japan and the United States, as well as indulgently marbled slabs of Kobe beef from Hyogo Prefecture.

(Photo: Cut by Wolfgang Puck)

What stands this steakhouse apart from all others, however, is the rest of its menu. While the steaks here are indeed stellar, everything else on the list is just as worthy of your corporate expense account. The bone marrow flan with mushroom marmalade and parsley salad is a taste sensation, while the whole roasted Maine lobster with black truffle sabayon might just outshine your meat.

(Photo: Cut by Wolfgang Puck)

Those on a budget can come for the three-course Early CUTs Menu, available till 7pm and priced at S$88 per person.

2 Bayfront Avenue, #b1-71 Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. https://www.marinabaysands.com/restaurants/celebrity-chefs/cut.html

CULINA BISTRO & WINE BAR

(Photo: Culina)

The best thing about getting your steak from this fine-foods store is that you get to pick from a range of Australian and American beef at the meat counter and have the chefs cook it exactly the way you like it.

(Photo: Culina)

Options include grass-fed free-range beef from Great South Pinnacle in Victoria; richly marbled wagyu from Westholme in Queensland, and Double R Ranch USDA Prime beef. Diners pay for the cost of the meat and an additional $$15 for the kitchen to grill and serve it with either a red wine, black pepper or mushroom sauce.

8 Dempsey Road. www.culina.com.sg

BEDROCK BAR & GRILL

(Photo: Bedrock Bar & Grill)

This leather and wood-lined steakhouse serves a compact menu of excellently cooked steaks from Australian grass-fed striploin and rib eyes, to dry-aged USDA Prime and Irish Grass-Fed rib eyes. Try not to fill up on the delightfully warm and pillowy pitas served at the start of the meal.

(Photo: Bedrock Bar & Grill)

The sides are standouts in their own right — try the sweet potatoes with bacon and blue cheese, or the black truffle fries.

(Photo: Bedrock Bar & Grill)

Surprisingly, we also found some of the best soups in town here, especially the French onion soup with its rich, beefy broth and delicious cap of melty Gruyere on toast.

#01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard. www.bedrock.com.sg

MORTON’S THE STEAKHOUSE



(Photo: Morton's The Steakhouse)

If Singapore were New York, Morton’s would be the equivalent of a former mob hangout where the best cuts of beef have been served for generations. One of the longest standing steakhouses in Singapore, this American stalwart uses USDA Prime grain-fed beef that is aged between 23 and 28 days for the best intensity of flavour.

(Photo: Morton's The Steakhouse)

Regulars come for martinis at the bar, and stay for the 24-ounce Porterhouse steak that features a New York strip and tenderloin on either side of its T-bone. The jumbo lump crab cakes are also must-orders.

Level 4, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue. www.mortons.com/singapore

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

(Photo: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse)

This Singapore outpost of the New Orleans chain doles out its USDA Prime steaks cooked in a 982 degree-Celsius broiler and served on a 260 degree-Celsius plate. Apart from a lot of heat at the table, you also get a dining room bathed in the aroma of hot butter, which is spooned over the steaks before they leave the pass.

(Photo: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse)

Save room for dessert here – the berry-topped cheesecake is scrumptious, as is the chocolate cake served with chocolate mousse.

Level 4 Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard. https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/singapore/

THE MARKET GRILL

(Photo: The Market Grill)

Not the first place that comes to mind at the mention of steak, but this buzzy bistro along Telok Ayer Street makes some mean beef.

Beyond more quotidian indulgences like a Black Angus porterhouse and USDA Prime rib eye are more affordable options like a grass-fed grade 9 Blackmore wagyu from Australia. There’s also the rarer wagyu tri tip, a lean tender muscle from the bottom sirloin of a steer, with a sweet and gentle gaminess to its flavour.

(Photo: The Market Grill)

All are served with chimichurri or bearnaise, alongside sweet onion confit and mashed or confit potatoes.

208 Telok Ayer Street. www.themarketgrill.com.sg

WAKANUI GRILL DINING SINGAPORE

First set up in Tokyo in 2011 to show case its top-of-the-range New Zealand Ocean beef, Wakanui made its way to Singapore earlier this year. The meat gets its name from the fact that the Angus cattle are raised on grain in a feedlot located by the pristine waters of the Pacific Ocean, giving the meat a clean, salty edge.

(Photo: Wakanui)

The other thing that differentiates this steakhouse is the binchotan (white Japanese charcoal) over which the meat is grilled. This endows the steaks with a nice smokiness and gentle but satisfying char that broiling cannot replicate.

(Photo: Wakanui)

5 Straits View, #04-02 Marina One The Heart Tower. www.wakanui.sg

FAT COW

(Photo: Fat Cow)

At this lounge-y restaurant, anchored by a U-shaped brushed wood counter, diners can choose from weight, choice and cut of beef, and various methods of cooking like charcoal grilling, sukiyaki and shabu shabu. The menu offers Grade A5 to A3 Japanese Wagyu, alongside Australian full-blood and black angus, and American Snake River Farms wagyu.

(Photo: Fat Cow)

Don’t miss out on the Japanese-inflected appetisers like the fried morsels of breaded bone marrow with onsen egg.

1 Orchard Boulevard, #01-01 Camden Medical Centre. www.fat-cow.com.sg

