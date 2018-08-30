Best Thing We Ate This Week: Beef Tongue Sammie at Le Bon Funk

Quite possibly the most sensuously tender meat sandwich (S$24) we’ve ever had was at this popular natural-wine bar.

Singapore: Yes, S$24 is a pretty penny to pay for a sandwich, especially one that can be hoovered away in just three bites. But god help our middle-class wallets, what a delicious sandwich this was. Sat between airy, buttery slices of house-made brioche was a tangle of exquisitely tender slivers of beef tongue that had been artfully brined for three days and cured. The meat’s salty, earthy richness was cut through by a heaping dollop of gibriche — think a more loosely-textured mayonnaise studded with tart, vinegary capers.

Any hungry adult could put away two of these sarnies easily (and would certainly be tempted to), but there’s plenty else on the menu here worth your stomach space.

For starters, there's the wine. The name Le Bon Funk is a playful nod to the general misconception that all natural wines smell… well, funky. Head sommelier and restaurant manager Josee Yeomans hopes to change that with her extensive and ever-changing list of natural wines that are mostly available by the bottle. The majority are sourced from French regions like Burgundy, Provence, Loire and Alsace, though offerings from Austria and Australia are also available.

Vegetable Crudités and Whipped Roe (Photo: Le Bon Funk)

While the moneyed set gather around the dimly lit bar and low-slung tables, Japanese-Canadian chef and co-owner Keiran Buck works quietly with his team behind the open kitchen, turning out a compact menu of simple sounding dishes. Evidently a fan of serving things in pairs, Buck had the likes of vegetable crudites and whipped roe; comte and tapioca; rabbit boudin blanc and carrot on his menu when we visited.



Happily, each dish harboured more complexity than their descriptions suggested. The pricey crudites (S$22) arrived as a little bowl of fresh, crisp baby radishes, crunchy red peppers, zucchini flowers and sliced cucumber with a flavour-packed mound of whipped cod roe. These made for a refreshing counterpoint to the other meaty options like the boudin blanc (S$19). Essentially a rabbit sausage, this plump tube of juicy meat was lighter than your average pork sausage but imbued with flavour and bite thanks to a snappy collagen casing. Beside it was a dab of carrot puree to lift the savoury sausage with silky sweetness.

Rabbit Boudin Blanc (Photo: Le Bon Funk Instagram)

Some of the best things to be had here were the simplest: house-made charcuterie (price varies according to the day’s selection), each paper-thin slice as silky and judiciously salted as the last; thick slices of warm sourdough (S$6) with just the right balance of tang and with a superb crackly crust.

No doubt, it is food that’s great for grazing upon while you nurse that glass of (hopefully, non-funky) natural wine.

House-made charcuterie (Photo: Le Bon Funk)

Le Bon Funk, 29 Club Street. www.lebonfunk.com