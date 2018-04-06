Bets are on Paige Chua to win Best Actress after 10 years of showbiz

She’s pegged as the hot favourite, but who does she think will win instead at the upcoming Star Awards?

SINGAPORE: For Paige Chua, there is likely no better gift to celebrate her 10th anniversary in showbiz than her first Star Awards Best Actress nomination.

And if industry opinion and fan forums are correct, the 36-year-old has a high chance of taking home the trophy at the awards ceremony later this month – which would be a very large, plump and sweet cherry on her cake, considering that she has previously been nominated four times without victory in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

But Chua, in all the years that we’ve known her, has remained as unobtrusive and attention-deflecting as she is kind and generous in person. So, we aren’t surprised that her money is on Chen Liping to win Best Actress instead of herself.

She and Chen are both nominated for their performances in the Mediacorp TV Channel 8 drama Mightiest Mother-in-Law, in which they shared many crucial scenes.

“My vote goes to Liping-jie as I have witnessed, time and time again, her dedication to her craft and how well she performs,” Chua said.

She was really upset. Thank goodness a potted plant was there to talk her down. Paige Chua in a scene from Mightiest Mother-in-Law. (Photo: Channel 8)

10 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Still, her spirited turn as a frumpy, shrewish housewife – which she calls her “most challenging role thus far” – undoubtedly made people sit up and take notice, especially those who had previously known her by the “goddess” nickname bestowed upon her by her colleagues and fans.

“The audience must have thought the role to be a refreshing one for me. Members of the audience are used to my demure and quiet demeanour so they looked on with much curiosity, I think,” she said, adding: “The role was crafted very realistically. I think it resonated with the audience at large.”

The so-real-it-hurts character she played, she said, can be found “in every market in Singapore”. This, we think, is testament that her acting skills have levelled up. But the true proof of her accomplishment, of course, is that online forum users have created several hilarious gifs featuring close-ups of her expressive face.

The Internet loves Paige Chua memes. We won't include URL links because Internet language can be a little unsuitable for children. (Photo: Internet)

Why does Chua think it has taken her 10 years to earn a Best Actress nomination? “I guess it’s due to accumulated experience over the years. That built me up to be able to shine strongly in a (lead) role,” she said.

DIGGING DEEP

Indeed, there are some artistes who burst into the spotlight singing and dancing, and others who take time to come slowly into their own. Chua has certainly journeyed a long way since her first drama, 2008’s Just In Singapore, in which she played a university student and the sister of Fiona Xie.

In the early years of her career, she was known more for her television commercials than as Serious Actor: She was either extolling the merits of compression stockings or expressing existential angst over whether Fisherman’s Friend mints tasted more like apple or cinnamon.

As different as day and later that day. Paige Chua dressed as her character in Mightiest Mother-in-Law. (Photo: Channel 8)

Then she was cast in a spate of tragic roles such as 2011’s Be Happy, 2013’s The Enchanted and 2016’s If Only I Could.

Last year, though, she scored high-profile lead roles in three dramas: Mightiest Mother-in-Law; When Duty Calls, in which she played a navy captain; and My Friends From Afar, in which her character fell in love with an extraterrestrial. This year, she will star in the time-travel drama Blessings 2, opposite Shaun Chen.

At this stage in her career, Chua looks forward to the challenge of constantly reinventing herself in her on-screen roles so that her audience – and she herself – will always be kept on their toes.

In Mightiest Mother-in-Law, “I dug deep into myself for the elements needed for the role, such as anger and many other nasty things,” she said. “Apparently, it was not enough for my director. She pushed me very hard during the filming process. Scene by scene, I got used to the level of intensity required. It took a lot out of me. Many were surprised that I could pull it off.”

Sometimes, all you need is a staircase railing to feel loved. Paige Chua in a scene from Mightiest Mother-in-Law. (Photo: Channel 8)

THE REAL PAIGE CHUA

In real life, is she more goddess or auntie? Don’t cheat and say both, we warned her – but she outwitted us by saying: “Neither. I am a sports person. I was quite ‘garang’ in my prime as a netballer.” She was on the national team until the age of 19, when she retired due to an injury.

“Ever since I stopped playing netball competitively, I have softened a great deal. I am a yogi, if you have to put a label on me.”

Her personality is definitely unique – and that may be what her fans appreciate about her. And with so many interesting lead roles under her belt lately, she’s a shoo-in to take home at least a Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award, which is determined by public voting.

“Loyal fans are hard to find and, yes, I do have some who have (accompanied me) through my ups and downs in the industry for the last 10 years – some of whom I would call friends now,” she said.

As for what she thinks of her chances of earning her very first acting award? “I would be disappointed if I wasn’t nominated,” she said. “But, winning – that's a different story.”

Catch the Star Awards 2018 on April 22 at 7pm on Mediacorp TV Channel 8, followed by Star Awards 2018 – Post Show Party at 10.30pm.

