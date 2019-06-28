Nostalgia alert: Beverly Hills, 90210 siblings together again

Shannen Doherty shared a photo with TV twin brother Jason Priestley on the set of the upcoming reboot.

The Walsh twins are back together again. Actress Shannen Doherty posted a photo with her screen twin brother Jason Priestley on the set of the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, with the caption: “And just like that, the twins are back.”

The 48-year-old Doherty and the 49-year-old Priestley played Brenda and Brandon Walsh in the original hit ’90s TV series. The show ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000, although Doherty’s character was written out after the 4th season.

The reboot, which will air in Aug, is called BH90210 and will include several of the other original cast members, namely, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay in the original series, died of a massive stroke in March this year, although he hadn’t signed up to appear in the new show.

According to a description by Fox network, the six-episode series will see the actors appearing as “heightened versions of themselves – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.” In the show, the stars reunite for the first time in two decades to attempt to reboot the original hit show.

This is the second reworking for the series after a five-season run in 2008 called 90210 saw Spelling, Garth and Doherty make guest appearances.

